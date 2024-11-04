NHL On Tap: Predators looking to build momentum

Games of the day

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, TVAS)

Nashville (4-6-1) is trying to build some momentum after a rocky start to the season. The Predators are 4-1-1 in their past six games, including a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at home on Saturday. Forward Filip Forsberg will look to extend his season-opening eight-game home point streak (five goals, four assists), which is the second-longest in Nashville's history, behind the 16-game streak he had to start the 2017-18 season. Los Angeles (6-3-3) is 3-1-1 in its past five games but is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, when it blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2. The Kings have scored a power-play goal in three of their past four games after going 0-for-14 from Oct. 16-24. Forward Alex Laferriere has four goals in his past three games, including two against Chicago, and eight goals in 12 games this season. He didn't score his eighth goal until Feb. 26 last season, when he finished with 12 in 81 games as a rookie.

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, MSGSN, TVAS-D)

Leon Draisaitl has been taking over for the Oilers in the absence of Connor McDavid. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in the two games McDavid has missed since it was announced he would be out 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury. That included a goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory at the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Edmonton's (6-5-1) fourth win in five games. In his career, Draisaitl has 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) in 56 games without McDavid. Moreover, Draisaitl has at least one point in each of his past eight games against the Devils (six goals, three assists), and he is also one point away from joining Wayne Gretzky (439) and McDavid (335) as the third player in Oilers history to get at least 300 power-play points. The Devils (7-5-2), meanwhile, will try to end their Western Canada road trip the way they started it, with a good feeling. They won 6-0 at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday before losing 3-0 at Calgary on Friday, when Nico Hischier's four-game goal streak and Jesper Bratt's six-game point streak came to an end. New Jersey had scored at least three goals in seven straight games prior to the loss in Calgary. Hischier, who had five goals during his four-game streak, is tied for first in the NHL with 10 goals this season.