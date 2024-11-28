NHL Buzz: Hyman hopeful to return during Oilers road trip

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman returned to Oilers practice Thursday and could return to the lineup at some point on an upcoming three-game road trip.

The forward has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, sustained in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 19. Hyman left the game late in the second period after colliding with Senators defenseman Nick Jensen at the Ottawa blue line.

Edmonton returns from a five-day layoff when they play at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW, TVAS) before completing their road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (Saturday) and Vegas Golden Knights (Tuesday).

"I'm feeling alright," Hyman said following practice Thursday. "I'm obviously not playing right now so I'm getting better every day and just trying to get back out there. I don't really have a timeline, I'm going on the trip and taking it day by day."

Hyman has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 20 games this season. He had a career-best 77 points (54 goals, 23 assists) last season.

"He's been going through the steps," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "He's feeling much better and there's a chance that he's playing this road trip sometime."

Edmonton is 1-1-0 without Hyman, including a 6-2 win against the New York Rangers last Saturday.

"Like any player, I don't like missing games, I love playing hockey so I love being out there with the guys," Hyman said. "It helps when we win and it's more frustrating when we lose. It's out of my control and hoping to get better day-by-day." -- Derek Van Diest

San Jose Sharks

Barclay Goodrow was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an upper-body injury.

The forward played 2:08 before leaving in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He was hit up high by Senators forward Ridly Greig with 1:50 remaining.

Goodrow has two goals in 25 games this season.

Forward Ethan Cardwell was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will play against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (3:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA).

Cardwell will be playing his fourth NHL game.

"Just [his] play without the puck," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Making sure you're above players, making sure you're responsible with it, playing towards his identity, not getting away from it and try to force things. I think he gave us some good legs and energy last time he was here, and he's got to build off that."

Forward Mikael Granlund will be a game-time decision. He has missed the past two games due to an upper-body injury. -- Max Miller

Colorado Avalanche

Miles Wood was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

The forward played 10:43 in a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Wood, who previously missed seven games with an upper-body injury earlier this month, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games this season.

Forward Chris Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday. He has one goal in 12 games with the Avalanche this season and one goal in five AHL games.

The Avalanche visit the Dallas Stars on Friday (9 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE).