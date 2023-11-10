NHL Buzz: Savoie to make NHL debut for Sabres

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Matt Savoie will make his NHL debut against the Minnesota Wild on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, MSG-B, SN1).

The forward, selected by the Sabres in the first round (No. 9) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Monday after a conditioning loan. Savoie missed nearly all of training camp with an upper-body injury sustained in the final game of the Prospects Challenge on Sept. 18.

He had five points (two goals, three assists) in six games with Rochester.

"He's ready for it. He's kept himself very well prepared," Sabres coach Don Granato said Friday. "He went to Rochester and played six games, and the coaches there spoke of his consistency, the intangible competitive attributes. … Sometimes guys get opportunities they may not have fully worked for just because you're depleted. But he's earned this through a lot of hard work. We got to see him last year in training camp, big difference between him last year and this year, taking the experience learned a year ago to make himself better and be better prepared this time around, so I'm excited for him."

Savoie played right wing on a line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner at practice Wednesday and Thursday and also worked on the first power-play unit. Alex Tuch, who is usually in that spot, is day to day with an upper-body injury and did not practice either day.

Dylan Cozens practiced for a second straight day in a no-contact jersey and wearing a full face shield, and looked "really good," Granato said. The center has missed two games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 3.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and goalie Eric Comrie each returned to practice Thursday. Samuelsson (lower body) was injured in the first period against the Flyers and has missed two games. Comrie sustained a lower-body injury against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 27. -- Heather Engel

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake McCabe will return for the Maple Leafs when they play the Calgary Flames on Friday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4).

The defenseman missed the past six games with a groin injury sustained October 26 against the Dallas Stars; Toronto won one of those six games (1-3-2).

McCabe, who skated Thursday at practice on a pair with Mark Giordano, has no points and is minus-4 in seven games.

Morgan Rielly skated with TJ Brodie at practice, and William Lagesson was with Simon Benoit.

"Six left shots on defense tonight so there are some challenges there for sure playing the off-side," coach Sheldon Keefe said. "McCabe has done it at different times, he spent a good portion of his time in Chicago playing the off-side. I suspect the defense will move around here today."

John Klingberg will not play because of an undisclosed injury.

"John has been working through some injuries the last little bit so today is a chance for us to give him some time to work through that," Keefe said. "We'll have a better sense of where he is at tomorrow but he won't play tonight."

Klingberg has no points and is minus-6 in his past seven games.

"Quite a while (he has been working through something)," Keefe said. "Nothing obviously that's kept him out of the lineup but something we want to give him an opportunity to work through it and have a better sense of exactly what's going on and where he is at." -- Dave McCarthy

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom is day to day with an undisclosed injury and will not dress for the Flames when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4).

Dan Vladar will start and will be backed up by Dustin Wolf, who was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Markstrom made 16 saves in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He did not practice on Wednesday due to maintenance but went on the ice Friday in full equipment for individual work after the morning skate concluded.

The Flames play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and Huska said he would not rule out starting Wolf if Markstrom remains unavailable.

"We are not afraid to start him," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "He's done some great things in the American Hockey League the last number of years and he came in for exhibition this season and did the same thing. We're in a situation where we are back-to-back and we will see how things go for tomorrow."

Wolf is 5-1-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and one shutout in the AHL this season after winning the Baz Bastien Award as AHL goalie of the year each of the past two seasons. -- Dave McCarthy