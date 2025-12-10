Lightning score 6, ease past Canadiens to end 4-game losing streak

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left the game after the first period because of an undisclosed injury and did not return.

“It’s a little bit of a concern so we’ll get him reevaluated here,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We still have a couple of games on this road trip. But it’s tough to lose the big guy, he’s such an important part of our team. So fingers crossed.”

Oliver Kapanen scored a power-play goal late in the second period for Montreal (15-11-3), which has lost four of six. Jakub Dobes, making his fourth start in a row, allowed three goals on 14 shots before he was replaced after the first period, and Sam Montembeault allowed three goals on 13 shots in relief.

Canadiens forward Cole Caufield’s point streak ended at 11 games, which had been the longest active run in the NHL. He had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during the streak, which tied the longest of his career.

“I think we’ve got to be a lot more mature,” Caufield said. “We can’t let games get out of hand like that. We’ve got to find ways to stop it and get the momentum back. We’ve just got to be a lot better. It’s pretty frustrating right now.”

Point put Tampa Bay up 1-0 at 2:27 of the first period, ending the Lightning’s goal drought at 130:43. He drove around Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble inside the blue line before skating in alone to score on a wrist shot over Dobes’ right shoulder from the right face-off circle.

“It was awesome,” Raddysh said. “‘Pointer’ got us going there and it kind of just gave everyone a little bit of a jump. We’ve been playing well but we just haven’t been scoring, and just to get that first one in the first period was a really good start.”

Pontus Holmberg made it 2-0 at 6:03 when he came out of the penalty box and jumped on a loose puck before putting a backhand between Dobes’ pads on a breakaway.