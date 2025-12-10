Islanders recover, edge Golden Knights in shootout

The Golden Knights then had a chance to complete the comeback after Kyle MacLean was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking with just four seconds remaining, but the Islanders were able to kill off the penalty in overtime.

“First of all, we were resilient,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We were down 2-0, but what I love about our group is that we didn’t change anything. I thought we were playing well. We were moving, we had great anchors in front of the net, behind it, in front of them, and going behind the net. We were controlling the puck very well, we had a lot of good looks, and I thought that was one of the things that I love about our guys, but resiliency was probably the No. 1 thing.”

Marc Gatcomb and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (17-11-3), who have won four of their past five games. Sorokin made 32 saves.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each had two assists for the Golden Knights (14-6-9), who had their four-game winning streak end. Hart made 23 saves.

“We battled back in the third again, getting that late 6-on-5 goal there," Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "That was huge for us, just to pull away that point. And then just losing the shootout, it could go either way. Unfortunately, we didn't get it done in overtime, but definitely some positive takeaways from that one.”

Hanifin gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 12:02 of the first period during 4-on-4 play. Sorokin blockered aside Eichel’s initial shot from the top of the right circle, but the puck went right to Hanifin, who shot the rebound into the open net.

Marner extended the lead to 2-0 on a goal similar to Hanifin's at 16:01. Sorokin once again stopped Kaedan Korczak's initial shot, but Marner quickly buried the rebound past the goaltender's outstretched blocker from the left circle.

Horvat cut it to 2-1 during another 4-on-4 play at 19:33. Ryan Pulock fed Horvat for a one-timer that beat Hart short side from the right circle.