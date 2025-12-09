World Cup of Hockey host cities narrowed down to 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The NHL has narrowed the list of host cities for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey to 16, including 10 in North America and six in Europe, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Tuesday following the conclusion of the NHL Board of Governors meeting.

Daly said the League will choose one host city in Europe and one in North America. Each will host separate round robin pool play leading to the semifinals and final taking place in the North American host city.

The tournament is planned to take place in February of 2028.

The NHL expects to announce the two host cities in February, likely after the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

"That process of evaluation is ongoing," Commissioner Bettman said.

Daly confirmed that Montreal and Boston, the host cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, are among the North American cities that bid to host the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, but he would not comment beyond that.

"Obviously, we're aware of how well both cities supported the event, but lots of cities are interested," Commissioner Bettman said.

The NHL is also in the process of discussing with the International Ice Hockey Federation its potential role in planning and executing the World Cup.

"We believe we're in a good place with them in terms of being involved," Commissioner Bettman said. "Nothing has been signed, sealed or delivered, but we believe we're in a good place."

That is notable progress considering where the NHL started with the IIHF and its involvement in the World Cup in February of 2028.

"What we've talked to them about over a long period of time now is them essentially delivering all the European elements of the World Cup, which is country participation, player participation," Daly said. "Obviously, we wanted to have the World Cup in February, which they originally objected to. We want to use a European host city, which they originally objected to. So, I think we're getting through those issues."

* * *

The projected hockey-related revenue this season is expected to be approximately $6.9 billion, Commissioner Bettman said. The League provided that figure to the Board of Governors as part of an economics update.

He said the $6.9 billion revenue figure will not effectuate change in the salary cap for next season, which will be $104 million, up from $95.5 million this season.

The cap is scheduled to climb to $113.5 for the 2027-28 season.

"We're right on projections," Commissioner Bettman said.

* * *

The NHL invited Joe Gillespie, the deputy assistant director of the FBI, to be a part of a discussion it had with the Board of Governors about sports betting, Commissioner Bettman said.

The crux of the discussion was about how the rules of sports betting apply to the NHL and to raise consciousness on the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game, Commissioner Bettman said.

"The fact is, our people do know and have been constantly briefed on what you can and can't do not just on no gambling on hockey, but with respect to if you're going to gamble you need to do it legally and you need to make sure you're in compliance with the rules," Commissioner Bettman said. "Can't share accounts. Don't do it from out of jurisdiction. And if you're approached by anybody seeking to get information or have you do things, you need to report it to us so we can take the appropriate response."

Commissioner Bettman explained the NHL's process to ensure compliance.

"We're monitoring data points in every game in real time, everything that goes on, and we do the same thing with our betting partners and our prediction market partners to make sure there are no unexplainable shifts," he said. "When you pair that with the data of what's going on in the game, you can't do this and get away with it. I think that's an important thing for everybody to know, not that you should do it anyway or try to get away with it. The integrity of the game is too important."