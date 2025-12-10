Glass lifts Devils past Senators with 3rd-period goal

Gritsyuk had a goal and two assists, Brown had three assists, Paul Cotter and Simon Nemec each scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves for the Devils (17-12-1).

“The harder they came to the net, the better ‘Marky’ played,” Keefe said. “I don’t know if there’s a greater competitor that we have other than Marky. So, you start going hard to the net like that and he’s going to be that much more engaged in the game and competing.”

Drake Batherson scored twice, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, Dylan Cozens and Brady Tkachuk each had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Ottawa (13-12-4), which has lost five of its past six games (1-5-0).

“Frustrating that we didn’t get a point out of that game, or win the game, quite honestly,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “Every night’s a little bit different, but we’ve said it three nights in a row that we played a pretty good game and didn’t get anything out of it.”

Ottawa was 3-for-3 on the power play; New Jersey was 0-for-3.

“Tonight, I mean, we gave up three power-play goals and we were still able to gut it out,” Brown said. “It speaks to how good our process was [at] 5-on-5 and how well we played. There’s a lot to be excited about. These are the types of stretches that, later in the season, you’re grateful for because you learn a lot about yourself, you learn a lot about your group. It’s good to see our team playing back to our identity.”

Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:36 of the first period when he found a loose puck in a scramble around the crease and snuck it past Markstrom’s right pad on a power play.

“I think we’ve played pretty solid,” Batherson said of the team’s past six games. “Obviously, ran into a couple of hot goalies the two games before this, and then tonight we had a lot of shots and a lot of chances. I think it’d be more frustrating if we weren’t getting the looks, but we’ve just got to clean up a few areas, I think, and just keep playing the way we [are] and be confident.”