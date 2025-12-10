Sennecke ties it with 0.1 seconds left in 3rd, Ducks top Penguins in shootout

Acciari put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 with his first goal this season at 9:49 of the first period when his face-off win came back to him off the skate of Connor Dewar for a wrist shot from the left circle.

LaCombe tied it 1-1 at 5:19 of the second period, carrying the puck from the point down the far wall and lifting a wrist shot from a sharp angle over Silovs’ right shoulder.

Chris Kreider could have given the Ducks a lead on a short-handed breakaway at 9:19, but had a wrist shot turned away by a pad save from Silovs.

Terry then put Anaheim in front 2-1 at 14:10 with his eighth goal, a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle just under the crossbar.

Novak tied it 2-2 at 19:41. He collected a rebound off a one-timer from Karlsson for a wrist shot, followed his own rebound and scooped the puck in off Husso’s back from below the goal line.

Mantha had an attempted pass to Bryan Rust go in off Husso's stick, giving the Penguins a 3-2 lead on a power play at 16:05 of the third period before Sennecke’s last-second goal.

“I mean, when are you going to see that happen again, you know?” Crosby said. “I’d have to watch it, but I don’t really know. I think that they went to pull their goalie and we kind of fumbled the puck near their blue line.

“They had a rim that was eight feet high that somehow ended up where they were able to handle it. Tried a play, and they got a bounce with 0.1 left. It’s crazy. We did a lot of good things tonight. It’s unfortunate.”

NOTES: Sennecke (26 points; 10 goals, 16 assists in 30 games) also had an assist to become the first NHL rookie this season to have at least 25 points. The 19-year-old is the fastest teenager to reach the mark in Ducks history, ahead of Mason McTavish (40 games in 2022-23), and the third Anaheim rookie to have 10 or more goals through 30 games in a season, joining Bobby Ryan (14 in 2008-09) and Paul Kariya (12 in 1994-95). ... Sennecke became the seventh NHL rookie to score a game-tying goal in the final second of regulation. … Crosby had an assist on Mantha's goal and moved within five points of Mario Lemieux's team points record. Crosby has 1,718 points (643 goals, 1,075 assists) in 1,380 games. … Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin missed a second straight game after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury. He is week to week.