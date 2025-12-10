Sennecke ties it with 0.1 seconds left in 3rd, Ducks top Penguins in shootout

PITTSBURGH -- Beckett Sennecke scored a tying short-handed goal with 0.1 seconds remaining in the third period to help the Anaheim Ducks rally for a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Sennecke shoveled the puck into Pittsburgh’s crease and a sliding Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson gloved it into the net just before the horn, tying it 3-3.
He tied Scott Niedermayer (59:59 on Nov. 21, 2008) for the latest game-tying goal in Ducks history and became the first NHL rookie to score a game-tying goal in the final second of regulation while short-handed.
“I wasn’t really keeping track of the time,” Sennecke said. “I saw it go in. So, I wasn’t even thinking about the time. And then, it was at, like, what, 0.1 or something like that? Perfect.”
Karlsson, who had two assists, said he hadn’t watched the play.
"It hit my hand and went in. There was no question about it,” Karlsson said. “How it came to be that way, I don't really know ... It's definitely something that should not happen, you know? Seventeen seconds left, up a goal on the power play. We win the face-off, and they score a goal.
“This was a game that, again, shouldn’t have happened the way it did. We can sulk for a day or two.”
Ville Husso made 44 saves, and Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks (19-10-1), who have won three straight and four of five.
Leo Carlsson scored with a backhand in the first round of the shootout for Anaheim. Husso made saves on Tommy Novak, Sidney Crosby and Ville Koivunen.
“I’ve seen some crazy endings,” Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. “I’ve seen an overtime game in the playoffs comparable, but not as dramatic in the dying second. You don’t know if it was in or not before the bell rung. But, hey, we’re very fortunate to come out of there with two points.”
Anthony Mantha, Noel Acciari and Novak scored for the Penguins (14-7-7), who are 1-7 when a game reaches overtime this season. Arturs Silovs made 26 saves.
“We’re going to continue to evaluate from game to game,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “There’s a lot of things that get looked at. You look at our guys, the options we have [in the shootout]. We’ll look at the goalie in the other net and if there’s anything where you think there could be an advantage.”
Acciari put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 with his first goal this season at 9:49 of the first period when his face-off win came back to him off the skate of Connor Dewar for a wrist shot from the left circle.
LaCombe tied it 1-1 at 5:19 of the second period, carrying the puck from the point down the far wall and lifting a wrist shot from a sharp angle over Silovs’ right shoulder.
Chris Kreider could have given the Ducks a lead on a short-handed breakaway at 9:19, but had a wrist shot turned away by a pad save from Silovs.
Terry then put Anaheim in front 2-1 at 14:10 with his eighth goal, a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle just under the crossbar.
Novak tied it 2-2 at 19:41. He collected a rebound off a one-timer from Karlsson for a wrist shot, followed his own rebound and scooped the puck in off Husso’s back from below the goal line.
Mantha had an attempted pass to Bryan Rust go in off Husso's stick, giving the Penguins a 3-2 lead on a power play at 16:05 of the third period before Sennecke’s last-second goal.
“I mean, when are you going to see that happen again, you know?” Crosby said. “I’d have to watch it, but I don’t really know. I think that they went to pull their goalie and we kind of fumbled the puck near their blue line.
“They had a rim that was eight feet high that somehow ended up where they were able to handle it. Tried a play, and they got a bounce with 0.1 left. It’s crazy. We did a lot of good things tonight. It’s unfortunate.”
NOTES: Sennecke (26 points; 10 goals, 16 assists in 30 games) also had an assist to become the first NHL rookie this season to have at least 25 points. The 19-year-old is the fastest teenager to reach the mark in Ducks history, ahead of Mason McTavish (40 games in 2022-23), and the third Anaheim rookie to have 10 or more goals through 30 games in a season, joining Bobby Ryan (14 in 2008-09) and Paul Kariya (12 in 1994-95). ... Sennecke became the seventh NHL rookie to score a game-tying goal in the final second of regulation. … Crosby had an assist on Mantha's goal and moved within five points of Mario Lemieux's team points record. Crosby has 1,718 points (643 goals, 1,075 assists) in 1,380 games. … Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin missed a second straight game after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury. He is week to week.