McMann suspended 1 game for actions in Maple Leafs game

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann has been suspended for one game, without pay, for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during NHL Game No. 461 in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 8, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 3:00 of the third period. McMann was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, McMann will forfeit $7,031.25. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

