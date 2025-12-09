NHL On Tap: Golden Knights visit Islanders looking for 5th straight win

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, including three nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Golden Knights-Islanders part of doubleheader

Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will try for their fifth straight win when they visit Matthew Schaefer and the streak-breaking New York Islanders for the opening game of an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT, SNP). Eichel leads the Golden Knights (14-6-8) with 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 28 games this season. He assisted on Tomas Hertl's tying goal with 52 seconds remaining in the third period and scored with eight seconds left in overtime for a 3-2 victory at the New York Rangers on Sunday. Vegas captain Mark Stone has at least one point (four goals, 16 assists) in each of the 12 games he's played this season. Schaefer is third among rookies with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 30 games. The defenseman already is second in Islanders history in points in a season by an 18-year-old behind forward Tim Connolly, who had 34 in 81 games in 1999-00. New York (16-11-3) ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 win Dec. 2 and the Colorado Avalanche's 17-game point streak with a 6-3 victory Thursday.

Crosby closing in on Lemieux

Sidney Crosby can move closer to Mario Lemieux's team points record when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13). Crosby leads Pittsburgh (14-7-6) with 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games to increase his career total to 1,717 (643 goals, 1,074 assists) in 1,379 games. That's six behind Lemieux, who had 1,723 points (690 goals, 1,033 assists) in 915 games, for most in Penguins history and eighth in NHL history. Anaheim (18-10-1) will look for its third straight win when it opens a five-game road trip. Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke leads rookies in goals (nine) and points (24) in 29 games at age 19.