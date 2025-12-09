NHL Status Report: Malkin week to week for Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin and Blake Lizotte are each week to week for the Penguins with an upper-body injury and will not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13). The forwards were placed on injured reserve. Malkin missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday after he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He is second on the Penguins with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games. Lizotte had an assist in 13:59 of ice time Sunday; he has five points (three goals, two assists) in 27 games. Forwards Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Rickard Rakell skated with the Penguins on Tuesday for the first time since having had surgery in October. The forward has missed the past 18 games.