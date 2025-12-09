NHL Status Report: Malkin week to week for Penguins

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
Demko expected to return for Canucks on Thursday; Zucker to 'miss some time' for Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin and Blake Lizotte are each week to week for the Penguins with an upper-body injury and will not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13). The forwards were placed on injured reserve. Malkin missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday after he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He is second on the Penguins with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games. Lizotte had an assist in 13:59 of ice time Sunday; he has five points (three goals, two assists) in 27 games. Forwards Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Rickard Rakell skated with the Penguins on Tuesday for the first time since having had surgery in October. The forward has missed the past 18 games.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko is expected to return for the Canucks against the Buffalo Sabres in Vancouver on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B). The goalie has been out since Nov. 11 because of a lower-body injury, missing the past 11 games and 14 of 15. … Elias Pettersson did not play in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The forward, who is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, left warmups and was a late scratch for a 4-2 home win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, when coach Adam Foote said after the game the injury was discovered in the morning but they thought he would be OK to play. "We're waiting for some news, so we should know tonight or tomorrow morning," Foote said Monday.
Buffalo Sabres
Jason Zucker will "miss some time" for the Sabres with a lower-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff told WGR 550 in Buffalo on Tuesday. The forward was injured in a 7-4 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. He left the game briefly after falling into the boards but returned and ended up with two assists in the game. He has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 21 games this season. Buffalo visits Edmonton on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B).
Seattle Kraken
Berkly Catton is week to week and missed a 4-1 loss to the Wild on Monday. The forward blocked a shot with his right hand in the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday and was seen flexing it on the bench. Catton did not leave the game. "I felt like it was only a matter of time before he broke through," Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "So, some of that, some of those offensive abilities that he brought to the table, we're going to miss that." Catton has five assists in 21 games this season.
Utah Mammoth
Logan Cooley is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Mammoth announced Monday before a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Cooley, a forward, last played Dec. 5 in a 4-1 win at Vancouver. He is third on the Mammoth with 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 29 games. "Unfortunately, he'll be missing some time," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "With that said, I think every team is going through adversity and it's an opportunity for someone else to step in."
Dallas Stars
Thomas Harley (lower body) traveled with the Stars for their two-game road trip that begins at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+). The defenseman has been week to week since last playing Nov. 13. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 18 games this season. Dallas will visit Minnesota on Thursday. … Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed) did not travel; the defenseman is day to day and missed a 3-2 shootout win at Pittsburgh on Sunday.