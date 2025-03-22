NHL Buzz: Gustafsson out long-term for Red Wings

Brodin returns for Wild; Ristolainen week to week for Flyers

Erik Gustafsson DET

© Nic Antaya/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Detroit Red Wings

Erik Gustafsson is out "long-term" for the Red Wings because of an undisclosed injury.

The defenseman did not play the final 3:18 of a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Gustafsson has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 60 games this season, averaging 18:31 of ice time per game.

"'Gus' is going to be long-term. What does that mean? I don't know," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Friday. "But he won't play probably until the end of the regular season."

The Red Wings (32-30-6) have 16 games remaining in the regular season, beginning at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+). They are four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Forward Elmer Soderblom is also out Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Soderblom traveled with the Red Wings for the road trip, which also includes games at Utah (Monday) and at Colorado (Tuesday).

"He's still day to day. He's doing a workout off ice," McLellan said. "He's coming on the trip, and we're hoping he'll play at some point on it."

Soderblom did not play the final 7:07 against the Capitals. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 22 games this season.

Detroit recalled forward Austin Watson and defenseman Brogan Rafferty as emergency recalls from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. Watson is expected to play Saturday. -- Paul Delos Santos

Minnesota Wild

Jonas Brodin returned against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was paired alongside Jared Spurgeon. Brodin, who had not played since a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 28, has been limited to 38 games this season because of three separate injuries, with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists).

Forward Marcus Johansson, who missed a 4-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday with an illness, and center Marco Rossi, who left during the first period with a lower-body injury, each was also in the lineup.

Minnesota was without forward Marcus Foligno for a third straight game because of an upper-body injury.

The Wild entered Saturday in the first wild card from the West, six points ahead of the St. Louis Blues. -- Jessi Pierce

Carolina Hurricanes

Center Jordan Staal (lower-body injury) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (illness) did not play against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Staal has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games and missed his first game of the season on Saturday. Gostisbehere has 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 60 games and leads all Carolina defensemen in goals, assists and points.

Forward Juha Jaaska entered the lineup after he was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. He has four assists in 17 games.

Defenseman Scott Morrow (one goal, two assists in six games) took Gostisbehere's place. -- Dan Greenspan

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen is week to week for the Flyers because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman missed his fifth straight game at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. He hasn't played since March 11, a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, and had been listed as day to day since March 14.

Ristolainen has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) and is averaging 20:31 of ice time in 63 games this season. He also has 97 hits and 94 blocked shots.

The Flyers (28-34-8) are 10 points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East.

