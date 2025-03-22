NHL Buzz: Gustafsson out long-term for Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Detroit Red Wings

Erik Gustafsson is out "long-term" for the Red Wings because of an undisclosed injury.

The defenseman did not play the final 3:18 of a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Gustafsson has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 60 games this season, averaging 18:31 of ice time per game.

"'Gus' is going to be long-term. What does that mean? I don't know," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Friday. "But he won't play probably until the end of the regular season."

The Red Wings (32-30-6) have 16 games remaining in the regular season, beginning at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+). They are four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Forward Elmer Soderblom is also out Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Soderblom traveled with the Red Wings for the road trip, which also includes games at Utah (Monday) and at Colorado (Tuesday).

"He's still day to day. He's doing a workout off ice," McLellan said. "He's coming on the trip, and we're hoping he'll play at some point on it."

Soderblom did not play the final 7:07 against the Capitals. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 22 games this season.

Detroit recalled forward Austin Watson and defenseman Brogan Rafferty as emergency recalls from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. Watson is expected to play Saturday. -- Paul Delos Santos