NHL Buzz: Kulikov week to week for Panthers

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov is week to week for the Panthers, but is expected to return before the regular season ends.

The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury at 17:26 of the first period of a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday after falling awkwardly in the neutral zone. He played eight shifts totaling six minutes.

Kulikov has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 68 games this season, averaging 19:17 of ice time per game. He has 110 hits and 70 blocked shots.

Florida is also without defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who is serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, and will not be eligible to return until the third game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Forwards Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Brad Marchand (upper body) are also out.

The Panthers (41-24-3) have 14 regular-season games remaining, beginning against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS). They are first in the Atlantic Division and play their regular-season finale April 15.

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov practiced in a noncontact jersey Wednesday and could return against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

The forward has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. Svechnikov skated with Hurricanes assistant Jeff Daniels on Monday and participated in an optional practice Tuesday.

"We will see how he feels," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said after practice. "If he's obviously able to play tomorrow or the next (at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday), we will be bringing him. If he's kind of iffy, he will probably stay behind. I'm not sure."

Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season for the Hurricanes (41-22-4), who have won seven in a row and are second in the Metropolitan Division.

Dmitry Orlov could also return against the Sharks; the defenseman has missed five games with an upper-body injury. He has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 62 games.

"We will see where he's at, but I would assume he'd be ready to go," Brind'Amour said.

Forward William Carrier returned to the ice before practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury in a 4-0 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Jan 4. -- Kurt Dusterberg

Colorado Avalanche

Josh Manson will miss 3-4 weeks with an upper-body injury, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday.

The defenseman had been listed as week to week after he was injured in a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on March 14. Manson left that game late in the second period and did not return.

He has 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 48 games this season.

It will mark the third time this season Manson is out for an extended period; he missed seven games from Feb. 6-March 4 because of a lower-body injury and 12 games from Nov. 30-Dec. 22 with an upper-body injury.

Colorado (41-24-3) visits the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX). -- Dave McCarthy

Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore practiced with the Golden Knights in a noncontact jersey Tuesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12.

The defenseman, who was deemed week to week following the injury, has 48 points (seven goals, 41 assists) in 55 games while averaging 22:03.

"He's doing well skating on his own; he thought he'd try to integrate with us and do a couple of drills," coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He made it through the whole practice, so obviously he's feeling better from his injury.

"Still in a red (noncontact) jersey, so until he can take contact, we won't really worry about when he'll be in the lineup. The closer he gets with us, the better off we'll be. It won't be this week. Who knows?"

William Karlsson practiced in a full-contact jersey and could play against the Boston Bruins on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS). The forward has missed the past 20 games with a lower-body injury and has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 38 games.

Karlsson took line rushes with Reilly Smith and Nicolas Roy at practice Tuesday.

"'Karly's' getting closer to being ready," Cassidy said. "We're trending for Thursday. A lot of it depends on Karly's health. He traveled with us to get some practice time in. He's not been cleared.

"… We'll have a better idea probably Thursday morning or at least after [Wednesday's] practice."

Vegas (39-20-8) is first in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of Edmonton. -- Paul Delos Santos

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko took part in a full team skate Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 8, and the goalie will travel with the Canucks on a six-game road trip that starts at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Demko has missed more than five weeks and 12 games since leaving midway through the first period of a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8 after making six saves. He did not dress for a 6-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and likely needs at least one more full practice before playing, but coach Rick Tocchet.

"I know it's only a morning skate, but for him to get the full net is a big step for us to see where he'll be at here in two, three days," Tocchet said Tuesday.

Kevin Lankinen, who is 24-13-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .904 save percentage while making an NHL career high 44 appearances this season, has started 11 times in the past 14 games since Demko's latest injury. Arturs Silovs started the other three games since Demko was injured, but is 2-6-1 with a 3.65 GAA and .862 save percentage this season.

It's the third time this season that Demko, who was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL last season, has missed time because of injury. He missed training camp and the first 24 games this season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21. He backed up Lankinen for two games before making his season debut on Dec. 10, when he made 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Demko also left a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 2 with back spasms and missed the next two games.

He is 6-6-3 with a 2.87 GAA and .891 save percentage in 17 games this season. -- Kevin Woodley

