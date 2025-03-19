NHL Buzz: Kulikov week to week for Panthers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov is week to week for the Panthers, but is expected to return before the regular season ends.

The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury at 17:26 of the first period of a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday after falling awkwardly in the neutral zone. He played eight shifts totaling six minutes.

Kulikov has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 68 games this season, averaging 19:17 of ice time per game. He has 110 hits and 70 blocked shots.

Florida is also without defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who is serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, and will not be eligible to return until the third game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Forwards Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Brad Marchand (upper body) are also out.

The Panthers (41-24-3) have 14 regular-season games remaining, beginning against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS). They are first in the Atlantic Division and play their regular-season finale April 15.