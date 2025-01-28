NHL Buzz: Stolarz practices in full with Maple Leafs for 1st time since injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz participated in his first full practice for the Maple Leafs on Tuesday since having a knee procedure Dec. 18.

The goalie has missed the past 21 games after sustaining the injury in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12.

"It's probably just about getting my conditioning back where it is. I feel really good," Stolarz said. "The training staff has done a great job of taking care of me and the strength and conditions coaches have done a great job of creating a plan to be able to strength it and get everything back up. You lose some muscle so you have to get some of that back, but there's no cardio like playing hockey in a full 60-minute game, especially as a goalie.

"But I feel good. It's just about getting that cardio back."

Stolarz said he has no target date for a return. Toronto coach Craig Berube said he's not putting any pressure on Stolarz to return. However, Berube said it's possible Stolarz could play prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-20).

Stolarz, who is in his first season with the Maple Leafs, is 9-5-2 and was leading the NHL in save percentage (.927) and was second in goals-against average (2.15) at the time of the injury.

Forward Max Pacioretty will return against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, SNE, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

Pacioretty missed the past three games after taking a puck to the head in a 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18. He practiced at left wing Tuesday on a line with center Fraser Minten and right wing Nicholas Robertson.

"It's one of those things where you need to make sure you feel really, really good when you come in because there is no point at this time of the year with where the team is at, where I'm at, to come in and not feel great," Pacioretty said. "Got my first practice out of the way and I feel up to speed. It was a tough one but a good one, in the sense that I feel ready for a game."

Center John Tavares (lower body, five games missed) and left wing Matthew Knies (upper body, one game missed) each skated prior to practice. They will not play Wednesday but will travel on Toronto's upcoming four-game road trip.

"I think (Knies) is close. It's improving every day; he was out there today doing more and more," Berube said. -- Dave McCarthy