NHL Buzz: Wood activated from injured reserve by Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

Miles Wood was activated from injured reserve Sunday and returned to play 10:10 in Colorado's 5-4 win against the New York Rangers after missing 27 games because of a back injury.

The forward accompanied the Avalanche on their road trip but did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

"Right before playoffs last year I kind of dealt with it, and then the offseason came and I felt great because I wasn't playing hockey," Wood said Thursday. "And then it just kind of sparked up again. It's very frustrating because I thought it was healed and then I tweaked it again, and then kind of went back to square one. So hopefully I don't have to deal with that again."

Wood practiced Thursday, splitting shifts on the fourth line with forwards Juuso Parssinen, Jere Innala and Chris Wagner.

"Probably ease him in a little bit here. He's been out a long time," coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. "That's only his, I think, second practice with our team, just because we've had all these days off, and I think the last one was last week. So, it's been long enough that he's been feeling good enough to join our team, but we just haven't had a bunch of skates, just with the schedule.

"So, I wish he'd been with our team for another five, six skates even, but he's feeling good. I'd rather have him in the lineup, even if it's limited minutes."

Wood has three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games this season. He also missed seven games earlier this season with an upper-body injury.

"I hope to be back [at] 100 percent, but knowing back problems and talking to players that have dealt with the same thing, it's going to be something I'll have to take care of throughout probably the rest of my career," he said. -- Ryan Boulding