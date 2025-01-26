Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Wood activated from injured reserve by Avalanche
Monahan out additional 6-8 weeks for Blue Jackets; Ullmark nearing return for Senators
© Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Colorado Avalanche
Miles Wood was activated from injured reserve Sunday and returned to play 10:10 in Colorado's 5-4 win against the New York Rangers after missing 27 games because of a back injury.
The forward accompanied the Avalanche on their road trip but did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
"Right before playoffs last year I kind of dealt with it, and then the offseason came and I felt great because I wasn't playing hockey," Wood said Thursday. "And then it just kind of sparked up again. It's very frustrating because I thought it was healed and then I tweaked it again, and then kind of went back to square one. So hopefully I don't have to deal with that again."
Wood practiced Thursday, splitting shifts on the fourth line with forwards Juuso Parssinen, Jere Innala and Chris Wagner.
"Probably ease him in a little bit here. He's been out a long time," coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. "That's only his, I think, second practice with our team, just because we've had all these days off, and I think the last one was last week. So, it's been long enough that he's been feeling good enough to join our team, but we just haven't had a bunch of skates, just with the schedule.
"So, I wish he'd been with our team for another five, six skates even, but he's feeling good. I'd rather have him in the lineup, even if it's limited minutes."
Wood has three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games this season. He also missed seven games earlier this season with an upper-body injury.
"I hope to be back [at] 100 percent, but knowing back problems and talking to players that have dealt with the same thing, it's going to be something I'll have to take care of throughout probably the rest of my career," he said. -- Ryan Boulding
Columbus Blue Jackets
Sean Monahan is expected to be sidelined an additional 6-8 weeks to recover from a wrist injury sustained against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 7.
The center was placed on injured reserve by the Blue Jackets on Jan. 9.
"Do we want 'Monnie' in our lineup? Absolutely," coach Dean Evason said. "But he'll get fixed up and people will continually step up in his absence. We look forward to him coming back."
Monahan, 30, is in his first season with Columbus after signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on July 1, 2024. He has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games.
Boone Jenner practiced Saturday for the first time since having shoulder surgery Oct. 9. The Blue Jackets captain had been skating on his own for several weeks.
"Definitely a good step in the process," Jenner said. "Feels like it's been a long, long time and it has. Obviously, it's a morning skate, so a couple practices next week will, I think, be a bit more helpful with getting some 5-on-5s, stuff like that."
Jenner, a center, was injured during a preseason practice Oct. 4. He had 35 points (22 goals, 13 assists) in 58 games last season. His goal from the onset of his recovery was to return by the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, when the Blue Jackets play their first outdoor game against the Detroit Red Wings.
"I'm definitely hoping to play that one, no doubt," he said. "But just day by day right now, and this was a big step today, getting back to practice." -- Craig Merz
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark is nearing a return from a tweaked back but missed his 15th consecutive game Saturday, a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The goalie, who was a full participant during the morning skate Saturday, has not played since leaving after the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22. Coach Travis Green said Ullmark's status has been upgraded to day to day, but he also won't play Sunday against the Utah Hockey Club (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Utah16).
"The fact that he's on the ice with us in a team setting, he's a lot closer than he was three days ago," Green said. "I expect him to play sooner than later."
Defenseman Travis Hamonic returned from a lower-body injury Saturday after missing 10 games. He played 22:08 and was paired with Thomas Chabot.
"I'm excited," Hamonic said. "I obviously want to play, and I've been watching games. We did some good work here with the medical staff. I think we've got one of the better medical staffs in the league; they help us get back up to speed. I'm ready, I'm excited and I just want to try and come in and help."
Defenseman Jake Sanderson also returned Saturday from a lower-body injury that kept him out of a 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. He had an assist in 23:38. Defenseman Nick Jensen did not play against Toronto and won’t play Sunday due to an undisclosed injury. He could return next week, Green said.
"He's been playing banged up a little bit, so hopefully the weekend will reset him," Green said of Jensen. -- Callum Fraser