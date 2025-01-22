NHL Buzz: Kaprizov likely back for Wild on Thursday

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon could each return to the lineup for the Wild against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Each took part in line rushes at practice on Wednesday, and coach John Hynes said he is "cautiously optimistic" that they would play.

"They were good. They do feel good," Hynes said. "I think we're going to wait, have to discuss with the trainers, but cautiously optimistic that they'll be back for tomorrow."

Kaprizov, a forward, has missed the past 12 games with a lower-body injury. He leads Minnesota in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50) in 34 games.

Spurgeon, a defenseman, has missed nine games with a lower-body injury. The defenseman and Wild captain has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 32 games and is averaging 20:43 of ice time per game.

"I think it certainly helps when you have guys obviously coming back and being part of the practice," Hynes said. "Not only the team's excited, but I also think the players that are coming back from injury, they're glad to be around the guys and the team and being at practice. ...

"…it's important that if those two guys come back, that they come in and they play their roles and play to their identities, but everybody else has to continue to do what they're doing. And then that's when the players come back, of the magnitude of those two guys, and everybody else continues to play at the level that they've played at, now your team can get stronger, and that's something that I'd like to see."

Defenseman Jonas Brodin, who suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 7, has not started skating but is working out off the ice along with forward Marcus Johansson who entered concussion protocol on Jan. 16.

"Both are continuing to make progress," Hynes said. -- Jessi Pierce