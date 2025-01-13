Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin, Dubois on same line for Capitals
Hronek rejoins Canucks; Sorokin, George back at Islanders practice
© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Image
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin could play on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois for the first time since the preseason when the Capitals host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13).
The left wing practiced Monday on a line with Dubois at center and Aliaksei Protas at right wing. Ovechkin, who has 20 goals in 27 games this season and is 22 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals, has played regularly with Dylan Strome, who practiced on a line with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson.
Washington (28-10-5) is 4-0-3 in its past seven games.
“Just looking to change that top six and try to find a spark there,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “We haven’t used it all year, so we’ll see if that happens balance out our top six.”
Charlie Lindgren (upper body), who is on injured reserve, did not practice Monday. Carbery said he doesn’t have a timetable for the goalie’s return, but he’s "progressing, progressing well. ... So, we'll see if he's able to come off the IR when he's eligible (Saturday)."
Carbery said he didn’t know if Hunter Shepard, who was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday to back up Logan Thompson, will get a start while Lindgren is out. The Capitals do not play consecutive games until Feb. 22-23, so it appears likely Thompson will play the bulk while Lindgren is unavailable.
Forward Sonny Milano (upper body) skated again and did skill work before practice, but didn’t stay on with his teammates. -- Tom Gulitti
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Hronek rejoined the Canucks on Monday after a conditioning loan with Abbotsford of the AHL.
The 27-year-old defenseman had a lower-body procedure and has not played since Nov. 27. At the time, Hronek was sidelined because of a separate upper-body injury.
The initial timeline for Hronek’s recovery was eight weeks. He has nine points (one goal, eight assists) and is plus-14 in 21 games this season. At the time of the injury, he was second on the team, behind defenseman Quinn Hughes, in ice time per game (23:36).
Hronek signed an eight-year, $58 million contract ($7.25 million average annual value) with the Canucks on June 19 after he set NHL career highs in assists (43), points (48), plus/minus (plus-33) and shots on goal (148) in 81 games last season.
Vancouver (19-13-10) visits the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3).
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin was back at practice Monday after he missed a 2-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday due to illness.
The Islanders’ No. 1 goalie, who made 30 saves Thursday for his second shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory at the Vegas Golden Knights, is expected to start Tuesday when the Islanders (17-18-7) host the Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS2).
Sorokin is 13-13-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 30 games this season.
Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves in a spot start Saturday for his first NHL win since Apr. 28, 2021.
Isaiah George also returned to practice Monday as a full participant.
The 20-year-old rookie defenseman has missed the past three games after he sustained an upper-body injury following a hit by forward Max Domi during a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 2.
George has five points (one goal, four assists) through his first 25 games while averaging 16:38 of ice time.
“He looked good,” coach Patrick Roy said. “I don’t know if he’s going to play tomorrow or not, but I’ll probably know more tomorrow. But he looked good.”
Alexander Romanov (upper body) did not practice and remains day to day. The defenseman was unavailable Saturday. -- Stefen Rosner
Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Aston-Reese signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets on Monday for next season.
The 30-year-old forward has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 94 hits in 42 games this season, his first with Columbus.
“Zach has been a great addition to the Blue Jackets on the ice and in the dressing room,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He brings speed, grit and versatility to our forward group and we are excited that he will continue to be a part of our club.”
Aston-Reese who was not drafted, has 145 points (46 goals, 45 assists) in 352 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and the Blue Jackets, and five points (two goals, three assists) in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Columbus (20-17-6) hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP+).
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jake McCabe practiced briefly Monday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in a fight with Garnet Hathaway during a 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers on Jan. 5.
The defenseman skated on his own prior to practice and joined the first 10 minutes of the main session before departing.
“It’s great he’s out there,” coach Craig Berube said. “I know he skated there for a little bit before, but he did some drills with us and he’s doing really well. There’s been no setbacks with him, so it’s good to see.”
McCabe, who missed five games earlier this season after taking a puck to the head Nov. 30, will miss his fourth straight game when Toronto hosts the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Victory+).
Jani Hakanpaa participated in his first full practice Monday since undergoing a knee procedure in December.
The defenseman, who had arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason, has played only two games this season (Nov. 13, 16).
“I don’t know how close he is, to be honest with you,” Berube said. “This is a good step in the right direction having them out there in practice and he's going to need some more practice time for sure and feeling like he's ready to go. That's a tough timeline for me to give you on that one.”
Hakanpaa, who was selected to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, is hoping to be ready in time for the tournament that will be played from Feb. 12-20.
“I guess time will tell here; we'll kind of see more day by day for a day with the team now, so it's about building and yeah, hopefully we get there before the 4 Nations.” -- Dave McCarthy