NHL Buzz: Ovechkin, Dubois on same line for Capitals 

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin could play on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois for the first time since the preseason when the Capitals host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13).

The left wing practiced Monday on a line with Dubois at center and Aliaksei Protas at right wing. Ovechkin, who has 20 goals in 27 games this season and is 22 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals, has played regularly with Dylan Strome, who practiced on a line with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson.

Washington (28-10-5) is 4-0-3 in its past seven games.

“Just looking to change that top six and try to find a spark there,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “We haven’t used it all year, so we’ll see if that happens balance out our top six.”

Charlie Lindgren (upper body), who is on injured reserve, did not practice Monday. Carbery said he doesn’t have a timetable for the goalie’s return, but he’s "progressing, progressing well. ... So, we'll see if he's able to come off the IR when he's eligible (Saturday)."

Carbery said he didn’t know if Hunter Shepard, who was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday to back up Logan Thompson, will get a start while Lindgren is out. The Capitals do not play consecutive games until Feb. 22-23, so it appears likely Thompson will play the bulk while Lindgren is unavailable.

Forward Sonny Milano (upper body) skated again and did skill work before practice, but didn’t stay on with his teammates. -- Tom Gulitti