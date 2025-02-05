NHL Buzz: Crosby misses Penguins practice with upper-body injury

Marner day to day for Maple Leafs; Hughes out for Canucks with undisclosed injury

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby did not practice Wednesday and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

The 37-year-old center left for several minutes after being involved in a collision with New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula midway through the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday, seeming to favor his left arm. He returned several minutes later and took part in the shootout.

"I just got tangled up," Crosby said after the game.

When asked to clarify if it could have been his elbow, Crosby repeated, "I got tangled up."

Set to be Team Canada captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, Crosby leads the Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games. He extended his point streak to five games (seven points; four goals, three assists) with an assist Tuesday, but his goal streak ended at four.

Pittsburgh (22-24-9) visits the New York Rangers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Crosby's availability for that game is unknown.

The Penguins are already without second-line center Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. Malkin skated on an individual basis Wednesday.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it,” coach Mike Sullivan said on potentially playing without Crosby and Malkin. “Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, Sid is an important guy for us, he's a tough guy to replace. I'm stating the obvious there.” -- Wes Crosby

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski did not play for the Blue Jackets in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury.

The defenseman, who was not on the ice for the morning skate, left in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday before returning at the start of the third.

"We'll continue to evaluate, same as we do with everybody that's hurt or injured," coach Dean Evason said. "We'll evaluate it and move forward."

Werenski, who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, is third among NHL defensemen with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games this season and leads the League in average ice time per game (26:48). His 17 goals are second among defensemen, two behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.

Columbus was also without Werenski's defense partner, Dante Fabbro, who left the game Sunday in the first period with an upper-body injury. Fabbro has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 43 games. -- Heather Engel

Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes is day to day with an undisclosed injury and missed his second straight game, a 3-0 win against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The Canucks' top defenseman finished a 5-3 loss at Dallas on Friday but was a late scratch after taking warmups ahead of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Hughes skated with coaches Tuesday but left the ice before the morning skate started.

"He's not going to play. He wants to gut everything out, but it's the right move," coach Rick Tocchet said. "You take it day by day with him or with anybody. … I've seen things linger. I've seen some guys after 24 hours things help, so we'll see how it goes."

Hughes leads NHL defensemen with 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in 47 games this season. The 25-year-old also leads the Canucks in average ice time (25:18) and plus/minus (plus-15). -- Kevin Woodley

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner missed his first game of the season, a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, because of a lower-body injury

The forward, who scored the eventual-game winning goal in a 4-3 victory at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, missed practice Monday because of maintenance and did not participate in the morning skate Tuesday.

"Something happened in the game, I guess," Toronto coach Craig Berube said Tuesday. "Just not feeling right in a certain area, so we're trying to work on it. Try to get him ready.

"It's like anybody that goes out ... it's hard to fill that void. It's a different opportunity for some guys and people stepping up and doing the job. We've done it all year. If he can't go, we've got to continue to do it."

Marner, who is set to represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leads the Maple Leafs with 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists) in 52 games and has not missed a game this season.

Anthony Stolarz could return Thursday at the Seattle Kraken. The goalie hasn't played since Dec. 12 and has missed 23 games after having knee surgery. He is 9-5-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 17 games this season. -- Aaron Vickers

Seattle Kraken

Jordan Eberle practiced with the Kraken at the morning skate Tuesday but did not play in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

It was the first time the forward, who was wearing a noncontact jersey, practiced with his teammates since sustaining an injury to his pelvis during a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14, when he got tangled with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and crashed into the end boards.

Eberle, who is Kraken captain, has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 17 games. The team announced Nov. 22 he had successful surgery and would miss at least three months.

"He's been around quite a bit," Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Tuesday. "He's now working, getting back on the ice and … the last two days [he's] been able to get on the ice with the guys in some extent, and that adds a boost." -- Darren Brown

New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal was placed on injured reserve by the Islanders on Tuesday and is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury.

The forward has missed two games, including a 6-3 loss at the Florida Panthers, after he had an assist during a 3-2 overtime win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He took his last shift with 3:06 remaining in the third period.

Barzal missed 21 games because of an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 30 at Columbus. He has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games this season.

New York also announced defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) is day to day. Mayfield, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) and is plus-14 in 50 games, also did not play Sunday.

Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could return to the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B).

The goalie, who is slated to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, did not make his scheduled start against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained at the morning skate.

He was not on the ice for practice Wednesday. The Sabres have a day off Thursday and will practice again Friday.

"'UPL' will skate our next practice, anticipating him to be ready," coach Lindy Ruff said.

Luukkonen is 18-15-4 with a 2.97 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 38 games this season.

Tage Thompson could also return against Nashville after missing the 3-2 win on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. The forward was injured on a high hit from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen in the third period of a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Thompson skated on his own Wednesday. He leads Buffalo with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games.

"Had a good day," Ruff said. "I mean, he's got to go through the protocol, the testing, all that stuff. But really felt good, so, encouraged. We've got three more days before we get to the Nashville game."

Dylan Cozens missed practice Wednesday with "lower-body aggravation" and his status for Saturday is still to be determined. The forward has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games.

"Really don't know where he'll be in the next couple of days," Ruff said. "It was bad enough to not practice."

Jordan Greenway remains "right on track" to return from a middle-body injury when the schedule resumes following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The forward has not played since Dec. 15.

"I watch him practice and he's full go," Ruff said. "… The plan is to get him these practices before the break, put the extra work in during the break, and be ready to go that first game coming out of the break."

Beck Malenstyn did not practice Wednesday. The forward left in the second period Tuesday with back spasms and is uncertain for Saturday. -- Heather Engel

Minnesota Wild

The Wild claimed forward Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from the Predators on Wednesday.

Hinostroza has two assists in 13 games with Nashville this season, and 153 points (54 goals, 99 assists) in 387 regular-season games for the Predators, Penguins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Panthers and Arizona Coyotes.

Forward Jakub Lauko was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He played 8:50 in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and has five points (two goals, five assists) in 33 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Jeff Petry will be out 6-8 weeks after having surgery for an undisclosed injury.

The defenseman has missed 16 games since last playing, a 5-4 win against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 2.

"He won't play for a while," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said prior to a 5-4 shootout win against the Kraken on Tuesday. "He had surgery and he'll be out for about 6-8 weeks depending on healing time, so it's unfortunate for him as an individual and certainly for our team. But we're going to work hard with him to get him back."

Petry, who also missed three games earlier this season with an upper-body injury, has six points (one goal, five assists) in 34 games this season.

