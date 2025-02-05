NHL Buzz: Crosby misses Penguins practice with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby did not practice Wednesday and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

The 37-year-old center left for several minutes after being involved in a collision with New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula midway through the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday, seeming to favor his left arm. He returned several minutes later and took part in the shootout.

"I just got tangled up," Crosby said after the game.

When asked to clarify if it could have been his elbow, Crosby repeated, "I got tangled up."

Set to be Team Canada captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, Crosby leads the Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games. He extended his point streak to five games (seven points; four goals, three assists) with an assist Tuesday, but his goal streak ended at four.

Pittsburgh (22-24-9) visits the New York Rangers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Crosby's availability for that game is unknown.

The Penguins are already without second-line center Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. Malkin skated on an individual basis Wednesday.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it,” coach Mike Sullivan said on potentially playing without Crosby and Malkin. “Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, Sid is an important guy for us, he's a tough guy to replace. I'm stating the obvious there.” -- Wes Crosby