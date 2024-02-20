NHL Buzz: Siegenthaler expected to return for Devils against Capitals

New Jersey Devils

Jonas Siegenthaler is expected to return to the lineup when the Devils visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2).

The defenseman, who was a full participant in practice Monday, has missed 16 games with a broken left foot sustained after blocking a shot in the first period of a 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 6.

"He's got a couple practices in him and is available to play," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "I think we'll look at him for tomorrow's game, getting back in."

New Jersey is 7-7-2 without Siegenthaler, who has eight points (one goal, seven assists), 62 hits and 58 blocked shots in 38 games this season. He was averaging 19:54 in ice time at the time of his injury.

"[My leg] feels good," Siegenthaler said. "There's still a little bit of pain but I think that's normal. It's been six weeks now, and I feel ready."

Goalie Vitek Vanecek was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury, retroactive to Feb. 10. He has missed the past four games since making 31 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes that day. -- Mike G. Morreale

Dallas Stars

Logan Stankoven was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut against the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG).

The 20-year-old forward is leading the AHL in points (57) and is second in goals (24). He is first among rookies in goals, assists (33), points and shots on goal (147) in 46 games.

"For a young prospect he's done everything that you need to do to earn an opportunity," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Tuesday. "Came to camp, had a good training camp. Went to the American League, is leading the league in scoring. So he's earned the opportunity to come up here. I think we all recognize what kind of player he is and his skills and if he gets in the lineup, we're going to try to put him in a spot where he can use those things to help us."

Stankoven, a second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 NHL Draft, will be a game-time decision.

"We've got some game-time decisions so if they can't go, [Stankoven] will play, and if they can, he'll be the extra. We've got a couple guys dealing with some day-to-day things."

Dallas was without forward Matt Duchene, who did not play in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday because of an upper-body injury. -- Dan Rosen

Washington Capitals

Martin Fehervary is week to week for the Washington Capitals because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman left a 4-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday early in the first period after falling awkwardly behind Washington's net. He played 1:36 over two shifts.

"Not something where it could be any day," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Monday. "Whether it's one, two [weeks], that's what we're looking at."

Playing on the top defense pair with John Carlson, the 24-year-old is averaging 18:46 per game. He has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 47 games this season.

"It hurts because Marty does a lot for us," Carbery said. "Playing with John, [he] plays a lot of minutes. Especially 5-on-5, being able to play against top lines."

Fehervary's injury should lead to more playing time for defensemen Alexander Alexeyev and Ethan Bear. Washington hosts the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2).

"We do have some depth there of guys who are chomping at the bit to get into the lineup, and we'll rely on that for the foreseeable future," Carbery said. -- Harvey Valentine