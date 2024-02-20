NHL On Tap: Rangers host Stars, seek 8th straight win

Tuesday games

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS)

The Panthers (36-15-4) have won five in a row and nine of 10. They're coming off a 9-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, when forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett each had two goals and two assists. The Senators (23-27-2) avoided a three-game skid with a 4-2 win at Tampa Bay on Monday behind two goals from Mathieu Joseph and 23 saves from Anton Forsberg. Claude Giroux had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists).

Dallas Stars at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG)

Dallas forward Mason Marchment had a nine-game point streak end at Boston on Monday; he had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) over that stretch. The Stars are likely to start Scott Wedgewood in goal after Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped seven of nine attempts in the shootout Monday. New York center Mika Zibanejad has two goals and two assists in the past three games.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS)

The Penguins have won the first two of a four-game set against the Islanders this season -- 7-0 at UBS Arena on Dec. 27 and 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 31. New York defenseman Noah Dobson has six points (one goal, five assists) during a four-game point streak, including three assists Sunday. Barzal needs two assists for 300 in his NHL career.

New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2)

Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary is week to week because of a lower-body injury. Washington avoided a three-game skid Saturday and iseight points behind Detroit for the second wild card in the East. Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler could return after missing 16 games with a broken left foot. John Marino will travel to Washington despite missing practice Monday with an illness, and the New Jersey defenseman is questionable to play. Devils captain Nico Hischier has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games.

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI)

Joel Eriksson Ek (seven goals, five assists) and Kirill Kaprizov (four goals, eight assists) each has a five-game point streak for the Wild (26-23-6), who won 10-7 against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday to extend their point streak to six games (5-0-1). Sean Monahan has four goals in his past two games for the Jets (33-15-5), including a hat trick in a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP)

Nathan MacKinnon has 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists) during a 26-game home point streak for the Avalanche (34-18-4), who are 2-4-1 in seven games since the All-Star break. Wayne Gretzky owns the record home point streak to start a season at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89). Elias Pettersson has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past six games for Vancouver (37-14-6), which has lost its past two games in regulation.

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS)

Forward Jonathan Marchessault has three goals in the past four games, and forward Nicolas Roy has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in the past nine for the Golden Knights (32-17-6), who won 4-0 at the San Jose Sharks on Monday following back-to-back losses. Ryan O'Reilly has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four games for Nashville (28-25-2), which is 2-4-1 in its past seven.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH)

Los Angeles (27-16-10) has won three in a row and five of six after a 2-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday, powered by forward Adrian Kempe’s two goals in the third period. Boone Jenner has a three-game goal streak for Columbus (17-26-10), which won 4-3 at San Jose on Saturday.