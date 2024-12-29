NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek to return from injury for Wild against Senators

Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek was activated from injured reserve and will return against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, FDSNWI, TSN5).

The forward, who has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and is plus-10 in 22 games, missed 11 games with a lower-body injury after colliding with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk in overtime on Dec. 3.

“I think we hit each other’s knees,” Eriksson Ek said. “So yeah, just an unlucky play. …It’s never fun sitting out, not playing. Just happy to be able to skate and get back on the ice.”

Eriksson Ek is expected to center Marcus Johansson and Ryan Hartman on the second line.

“Getting him back is always a benefit,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I think just who he is as a player, who he is a guy, what he means to our team. It’s good.”

Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) remains day to day; the forward last played Dec. 23, a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. -- Jessi Pierce