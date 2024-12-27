Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Kaprizov out for Wild against Stars with lower-body injury
Pastrnak to play for Bruins against Blue Jackets; Ullmark won't travel on Senator's road trip.
© Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov will not play for the Wild against the Dallas Stars on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+).
The forward has a lower-body injury and did not travel with the team.
"He was a little sore going into the break," Wild coach John Hynes said Friday. "Talked to the doctors yesterday and right now, as far as I know, he's day to day and we'll see how he feels moving forward. When you have guys like [Joel Eriksson Ek], [Jake Middleton] and Kirill out, then obviously guys are going to play more minutes or play in different roles, so it's a great opportunity for them to step up."
Kaprizov, who leads the Wild and is tied for fourth in the NHL with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists), missed one game earlier this season because of a lower-body injury.
"Obviously an important player," Hynes said. "Probably could have saved myself some time in my pre-scout this morning if I had known that earlier," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "When I look at Minnesota, they're a true sum of their parts as opposed to one player. They have four lines, they defend well, they have great goaltending. Probably a lot like us, you can take a player out of the lineup and still be competitive, but obviously that’s a big guy out for them."
Eriksson Ek, a forward, has missed the past 10 games with a lower-body injury. Middleton, a defenseman, has missed six games with an upper-body injury and is on long term injured reserve.
After Friday, the Wild next host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. -- Taylor Baird
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak will play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN) after leaving the previous game with an upper-body injury.
Pastrnak exited after a 23-second shift ended at 8:38 of the second period during a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday. The forward played 12 shifts in 9:00 of ice time and had one shot on goal.
"He went for the morning skate. He's ready to go," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. "He's feeling good. He's going to be in the lineup tonight."
Pastrnak, who has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 36 games this season, will play on a line with Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. -- Craig Merz
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark will not travel with the Senators on their upcoming five-game road trip due to a lingering back injury.
The goaltender, who is 8-0-1 in his past 10 starts, played the first period in a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday before leaving with the injury.
"No update," coach Travis Green said following practice on Friday. "Like I said, he tweaked his back. Still not good enough to skate."
Goalies Leevi Merilainen and Mads Sogaard were each recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. Anton Forsberg, a goalie who sustained an undisclosed injury warming up to start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 14, will travel when the Senators visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, SN360, TVAS).
"Our mindset is not going to change with who's in goal," Green said. "We don't all of a sudden say, 'Linus is in net; let's play run and gun hockey,' or 'He's not in net; let's play real defensive hockey.' We want to play a good 200-foot game no matter who's playing goal for us."
Defenseman Artem Zub (fractured foot) and forward David Perron (upper body) each skated for the first time since they were injured on Nov. 23. Neither is expected back imminently. Forward Michael Amadio, who left a 5-4 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 21 after taking a hit to the head from Vincent Desharnais, will "be out for probably a little bit more," Green said. -- Callum Fraser