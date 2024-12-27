NHL Buzz: Kaprizov out for Wild against Stars with lower-body injury

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov will not play for the Wild against the Dallas Stars on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+).

The forward has a lower-body injury and did not travel with the team.

"He was a little sore going into the break," Wild coach John Hynes said Friday. "Talked to the doctors yesterday and right now, as far as I know, he's day to day and we'll see how he feels moving forward. When you have guys like [Joel Eriksson Ek], [Jake Middleton] and Kirill out, then obviously guys are going to play more minutes or play in different roles, so it's a great opportunity for them to step up."

Kaprizov, who leads the Wild and is tied for fourth in the NHL with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists), missed one game earlier this season because of a lower-body injury.

"Obviously an important player," Hynes said. "Probably could have saved myself some time in my pre-scout this morning if I had known that earlier," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "When I look at Minnesota, they're a true sum of their parts as opposed to one player. They have four lines, they defend well, they have great goaltending. Probably a lot like us, you can take a player out of the lineup and still be competitive, but obviously that’s a big guy out for them."

Eriksson Ek, a forward, has missed the past 10 games with a lower-body injury. Middleton, a defenseman, has missed six games with an upper-body injury and is on long term injured reserve.

After Friday, the Wild next host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. -- Taylor Baird