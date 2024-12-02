NHL Buzz: McCabe out for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake McCabe will not play for the Maple Leafs when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, CHSN) for precautionary reasons, coach Craig Berube said.

The defenseman left a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 14:41 of the second period after taking a puck to the head.

"Day to day, but I think he'll be fine," Berube said.

McCabe was replaced by Oliver Ekman-Larsson on a pair with Chris Tanev at the morning skate. Philippe Myers will enter the lineup on a pair with Morgan Rielly and play his second game of the season and first since Oct. 26.

McCabe has five assists and is plus-11 in 23 games while averaging 21:20 of ice time.

Defenseman Marshall Rifai was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday but is not expected to play.

Forwards Max Domi and Max Pacioretty each participated in the morning skate but will not play.

Domi, who has missed the past four games, is "close" to returning from a lower-body injury, Berube said.

"He skated well today," Berube said. "He'll push it more tomorrow (at practice) and then we'll see where he's at."

Pacioretty (lower body), who is on long-term injured reserve, has missed the past seven games.

"A little bit a ways away yet," Berube said.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), who has missed the past four games, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16. Hakanpaa has played only two games this season, making his debut Nov. 13 after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason.

Forward David Kampf (lower body), who is on long-term injured reserve, was on the ice prior to the morning skate. He is not eligible to return until Dec. 14. -- Dave McCarthy

Detroit Red Wings

Sebastian Cossa was recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL under emergency conditions Monday.

The 22-year-old goalie was a first-round pick (No. 15) by the Red Wings at the 2021 NHL Draft. He is 9-4-1 with a 2.21 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 14 AHL games this season.

Cam Talbot, Detroit’s No. 1 goalie, left a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks in the second period on Sunday because of a lower-body injury. Goalie Alex Lyon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 27.

“No report yet, but it was obviously lower body and he had to pull himself from the game, so we'll get a better feel probably later tonight into tomorrow,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said of Talbot after the game Sunday.

Lalonde said Monday that Talbot was being evaluated and hopes to provide an update on his status Tuesday.

Ville Husso is expected to start when the Red Wings begin a two-game road trip at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, SN1). Patrick Kane will not play, but Lalonde said the forward could return Thursday at the Ottawa Senators. Kane has missed four games with an upper-body injury.

Colorado Avalanche

Miles Wood is out month to month with an upper-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Saturday.

The forward was placed on injured reserve Thursday. He played 10:43 in a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Wood, who previously missed seven games with an upper-body injury earlier this month, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games this season.

Forward Chris Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the AHL on Thursday and played 5:36 in a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. He has one goal in 14 games with the Avalanche this season and one goal in five AHL games.

Bednar also said defensemen Josh Manson (upper body) and Oliver Kylington (upper body) are week to week.

Forward Ross Colton (broken foot) will travel with the Avalanche for their five-game road trip that begins Tuesday but will not play against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT).

New York Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to practice Monday after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

The forward will be a game-time decision when the Islanders visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN).

Pageau was injured in the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 27, missing the final 6:21. He did take warmups ahead of their 5-4 overtime loss against the Washington Capitals on Friday but did not play.

He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 23 games and has won 60.4 percent of his face-offs.

“Obviously, Jean-Gabriel Pageau is a key piece of our puzzle here,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “What he brings to the game every night is extremely important to our success. So, getting him healthy and feeling good is a big thing for us, and we love it when he's around and getting the boys going.”

Pageau, who had been skating on the top line alongside Lee and Bo Horvat since Mathew Barzal sustained an upper-body injury Oct. 30, skated on the third line alongside Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom on Monday.

In the two games Pageau missed, Simon Holmstrom skated on the top line and scored twice in each.

Semyon Varlamov, who made 21 saves Friday, is day to day with a lower-body injury but will travel to Montreal. Marcus Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on an emergency basis Monday but will not travel. -- Stefen Rosner

Columbus Blue Jackets

Yegor Chinakhov (upper-body injury) did not travel with the Blue Jackets for the start of their five-game road trip, a 6-3 win at Chicago on Sunday.

The forward most recently played in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 21 games this season.

Forward Mikael Pyyhtia was recalled from Cleveland of the AHL. He did not play Sunday.

“If he progresses, we might see him here on the road,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said of Chinakhov. “We needed to have an extra body. We’ve only got one extra guy (defenseman Jack Johnson) as it sits right now (who is) healthy, so we wanted to have another player here.”

Columbus (11-9-3) visits the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, FDSNOH). -- Bruce Miles