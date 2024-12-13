Buzz: Drury out a few weeks for Hurricanes after hand surgery

New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal skated with the Islanders on Thursday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 30.

The forward, who is on long-term injured reserve, was wearing a regular jersey and did not take part in line rushes. He is considered day to day.

Barzal, who has missed 21 games, has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games this season.

"It's obviously great. [Barzal] is a big part of this team and a big part of the organization," Islanders forward Bo Horvat said. "And to have him back skating again with us is huge, and hopefully, we can get him back in the lineup here soon.

Forward Anthony Duclair (lower body) and defenseman Adam Pelech (jaw) skated in regular jerseys for the first time since returning to practice and are each day to day. Pelech skated in line rushes on the extra defense pair with Grant Hutton.

Duclair has missed 26 games and has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. Pelech, who has missed 20 games, has four assists in 11 games.

"It's exciting for everybody," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said about having his injured players back on the ice. "[Seeing them on the ice] just tells you that they're getting closer and closer to getting back in the lineup. Sometimes, when those injuries happen, you feel like they'll never come back. Now, seeing them close to coming back, it's a good feeling for everybody."

Semyon Varlamov has not skated since he made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 29. -- Stefen Rosner