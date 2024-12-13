Buzz: Drury out a few weeks for Hurricanes after hand surgery

Josi misses Predators' win against Stars; Barzal practices with Islanders

Drury_Hurricanes_skating

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jack Drury will be out at least a few weeks after the Hurricanes center had hand surgery on Thursday.

Drury was injured in the first period of a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

“That’s not looking good,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the game Monday. “I’m assuming he’s going to be out for a while, but we don’t know for sure yet.”

The 24-year-old has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 28 games this season and 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists) in 142 games with the Hurricanes.

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi did not play for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman, who is day to day, left after the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. He leads the Predators with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 29 games this season.

Defenseman Kevin Gravel was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday and had an assist in the win.

Forward Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and an assist in his return to the lineup. He had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal skated with the Islanders on Thursday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 30.

The forward, who is on long-term injured reserve, was wearing a regular jersey and did not take part in line rushes. He is considered day to day.

Barzal, who has missed 21 games, has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games this season.

"It's obviously great. [Barzal] is a big part of this team and a big part of the organization," Islanders forward Bo Horvat said. "And to have him back skating again with us is huge, and hopefully, we can get him back in the lineup here soon.

Forward Anthony Duclair (lower body) and defenseman Adam Pelech (jaw) skated in regular jerseys for the first time since returning to practice and are each day to day. Pelech skated in line rushes on the extra defense pair with Grant Hutton.

Duclair has missed 26 games and has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. Pelech, who has missed 20 games, has four assists in 11 games.

"It's exciting for everybody," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said about having his injured players back on the ice. "[Seeing them on the ice] just tells you that they're getting closer and closer to getting back in the lineup. Sometimes, when those injuries happen, you feel like they'll never come back. Now, seeing them close to coming back, it's a good feeling for everybody."

Semyon Varlamov has not skated since he made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 29. -- Stefen Rosner

Minnesota Wild

Defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Mats Zuccarello each skated with the team, but neither played in a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

"It's really good, just in the sense that they were able to skate," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "They'll do some extra work after practice and then probably skating [Friday], and then we'll see.

"I don't have a timeline on them yet, other than that they've obviously progressed well to get in the team setting."

Zuccarello, who sustained a lower-body injury after being hit with a shot on Nov. 14, has missed the past 13 games. He has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 16 games this season.

Brodin has missed eight games because of an upper-body injury.

"Now maybe we'll get them a little bit of contact and some extra work and see how they respond," Hynes said.

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who sustained an upper-body injury following a hit in overtime in a 3-2 loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 3, has not started skating. He has missed the past three games. -- Jessi Pierce

Chicago Blackhawks

Alec Martinez was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Dec. 7 with a neck injury.

The defenseman was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Saturday at 1:15 of the third period after a shot by Adam Lowry deflected off his stick and hit him on the right side of the face.

Martinez, who has missed the past two games, has four points (one goal, three assists) and 38 blocked shots in 20:05 of ice time per game in 15 games this season.

Chicago, which visits the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN), also recalled forward Frank Nazir from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. The No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 21 AHL games this season.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: Devils among most robust contenders

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 13

Lightning reunite with young fan battling brain cancer in Calgary

NHL On Tap: Necas looks to extend point streak for Hurricanes against Senators

Lankinen makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Panthers

Bjorkstrand scores twice for Kraken in win against Bruins

Kucherov ties Lightning records with 6 points, 5 assists in win against Flames

Guenther has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Avalanche

Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers stay hot against Wild

Barbashev scores in OT, Golden Knights rally late to defeat Jets

O’Reilly has 3 points, leads Predators past Stars

Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Holmstrom helps Islanders hold off Blackhawks

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Fiddler benefitting from dual citizenship

Unmasked: Examining drop in NHL save percentage 

Rust scores hat trick, Rakell has 4 points for Penguins in win against Canadiens

Hughes gets goal, 2 assists to lead Devils past Kings

Protas lifts Capitals past Blue Jackets in OT