NHL Buzz: Byfield could return for Kings against Flames

Los Angeles Kings

Quinton Byfield could play against the Calgary Flames on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, SN).

The center sustained an upper-body injury during the Kings' 5-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday on a cross-check by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who received a one-game suspension after being assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.

"Starting to feel better, and hopefully get back in tonight and just move forward," said Byfield, who participated in the morning skate and will meet with the Kings' medical staff to determine if he can play.

Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points (54), goals (23) and assists (31), missed a 6-5 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

"He's a warrior for us," defenseman Joel Edmundson said. "Unfortunately he had to miss that one game, but hopefully he'll be back."

Edmundson, who has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 72 games, will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.

Los Angeles will host Edmonton in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series Monday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS 2). -- Dan Greenspan