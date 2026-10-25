Reimer signs one-year contract with Rangers, returns to NHL at age 38

James Reimer signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The 38-year-old goalie signed a professional tryout contract with Hartford of the American Hockey League on Oct. 15. He made 35 saves in his first and only start for New York's top affiliate, a 2-0 win against Providence on Friday, that made him the oldest with a shutout (38 years, 222 days) in the AHL since Wade Flaherty (40 years, 62 days) for Rockford on March 13, 2008.

Reimer last played in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators, making 19 saves in a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 15.

"I don't need to play, I want to play," Reimer said. "I love playing this game, so if the situation is right and it works for my family and whatnot, then it's something you stay ready for and you make it happen. So, that's kind of my mindset."

Spencer Martin was assigned to Hartford. He was the backup to Dylan Garand, who has made eight consecutive starts for the Rangers since Igor Shesterkin sustained a season-ending lower-body injury in a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9, New York's sixth game of the season.

"Obviously, it's super unfortunate about Igor," Reimer said. "He's one of the best in the League and you never want to see a guy go down, but got the call and seemed like a good opportunity."

Garand, a 24-year-old seeing his first extended action in the NHL, is 4-4-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and one shutout.

"He has a body of work in the League, has proven to be a very competent goalie and given the circumstance that we're in, I think (general manager Chris Drury) felt like he could give us some help in in that regard," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "Dylan has had a heavy workload, so we're trying to assimilate 'Rimes' into the mix here. We'll talk with the coaches, (goaltending coach Jeff Malcolm) and Rimes and figure out a game plan."

Reimer is 232-191-67 with a 2.88 GAA, .909 save percentage and 32 shutouts in 539 regular-season games (492 starts) for the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Senators. He's 5-5 with a 2.70 GAA, and .925 save percentage in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games (10 starts).

The Rangers (7-5-1) begin a four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS).