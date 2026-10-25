Kucherov becomes Lightning’s all-time points leader in OT loss to Mammoth

Dylan Guenther and Anders Lee also scored, and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Mammoth (8-4-0), who had lost two of three (1-2-0). Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves.

“We (didn’t execute) a lot of plays and were a little bit nervous, but were capable of regrouping and finding our game and playing much better in the second half of the game,” Tourigny said.

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (7-3-1), who went 1-1-1 on their three-game road trip, including a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Dennis Hildeby made 23 saves.

“These are three playoff teams, and a lot of them are Stanley Cup contenders,” Cooper said. “It was unfortunate at the end how we played that. But we'll go home and regroup and see if we win a couple games at home.”

Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:10 of the first period, firing a shot from the point that went in off the stick of Nate Schmidt through the legs of Vejmelka.

Kailer Yamamoto tied it 1-1 at 7:02 when his pass across the crease deflected off the stick of Emil Lilleberg and past Hildeby.

Pontus Holmberg put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 10:06 on a wrist shot over the shoulder of Vejmelka.

Point’s power-play goal extended it to 3-1 at 12:42, tapping in a shot from Kucherov.

“I thought we got off to a good start tonight,” Point said. “We had the lead and we gave that up, and that's the hard part. But I thought our compete was better and our playmaking was better.”

Guenther scored on the power play to cut it to 3-2 at 17:39 with a one-timer.

Conor Geekie made it 4-2 at 5:32 of the second period, lifting the puck over Vejmelka’s glove.

Lee cut it to 4-3 at 14:39, deflecting a bouncing puck off a shot from MacKenzie Weegar.

“We needed all facets of our game, especially in the third period,” Lee said. “We put ourselves in a great position by clawing back before that. Just proud of the group that we settled in and didn't get away from what we needed to do tonight.”