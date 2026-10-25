SALT LAKE CITY -- Nikita Kucherov became the Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time leader in points with an assist, but the Utah Mammoth rallied for a 5-4 overtime win at Delta Center on Saturday.
Kucherov becomes Lightning’s all-time points leader in OT loss to Mammoth
Forward gets assist to break tie with Stamkos; Simashev’s second goal at 1:44 wins it for Utah
Kucherov has 1,138 points (405 goals, 733 assists) in 890 games with Tampa Bay, breaking a tie with Steven Stamkos, who now plays for the Nashville Predators. Stamkos had 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games.
“That's fine. We just lost the game, and you know, tough one,” Kucherov said. “Don't even know what to think, but it means a lot. I appreciate everyone who played with me and been a big part of it.”
Said Lightning coach Jon Cooper of Kucherov: “We've been together since 2013-14. It's 2026, so I've had the pleasure of watching every one of those points. It was too bad it was on the road, but it was cool to see the whole team go out there. And that's over a decade of work of what he's done, and he's going to go down as one of the all-time greats.”
Dmitri Simashev, who scored his first two NHL goals, won it at 1:44 of overtime for the Mammoth after tapping in a pass from Barrett Hayton at the left post on the rush.
“I was just so happy when I scored the goal. That's all my feelings right now,” Simashev said of the overtime winner. “I think I had chances in the last game. The boys had chances, and I think maybe luck was on my side today.”
Said Utah coach Andre Tourigny: “Scoring a goal is always great. Scoring a goal at a key moment like he did, I think that's pretty cool. I think I'm really happy for him, and sure it's not the last one.”
Dylan Guenther and Anders Lee also scored, and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Mammoth (8-4-0), who had lost two of three (1-2-0). Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves.
“We (didn’t execute) a lot of plays and were a little bit nervous, but were capable of regrouping and finding our game and playing much better in the second half of the game,” Tourigny said.
Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (7-3-1), who went 1-1-1 on their three-game road trip, including a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Dennis Hildeby made 23 saves.
“These are three playoff teams, and a lot of them are Stanley Cup contenders,” Cooper said. “It was unfortunate at the end how we played that. But we'll go home and regroup and see if we win a couple games at home.”
Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:10 of the first period, firing a shot from the point that went in off the stick of Nate Schmidt through the legs of Vejmelka.
Kailer Yamamoto tied it 1-1 at 7:02 when his pass across the crease deflected off the stick of Emil Lilleberg and past Hildeby.
Pontus Holmberg put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 10:06 on a wrist shot over the shoulder of Vejmelka.
Point’s power-play goal extended it to 3-1 at 12:42, tapping in a shot from Kucherov.
“I thought we got off to a good start tonight,” Point said. “We had the lead and we gave that up, and that's the hard part. But I thought our compete was better and our playmaking was better.”
Guenther scored on the power play to cut it to 3-2 at 17:39 with a one-timer.
Conor Geekie made it 4-2 at 5:32 of the second period, lifting the puck over Vejmelka’s glove.
Lee cut it to 4-3 at 14:39, deflecting a bouncing puck off a shot from MacKenzie Weegar.
“We needed all facets of our game, especially in the third period,” Lee said. “We put ourselves in a great position by clawing back before that. Just proud of the group that we settled in and didn't get away from what we needed to do tonight.”
Simashev tied it 4-4 with his first goal at 17:02, sending a wrist shot past Hildeby blocker side.
“Everybody knows Tampa has a lot of skill and they like the cross-ice plays and we just put the puck behind them and just go to forecheck because we have a really good forecheck in this league -- I think we're first -- and I think that was the key in the third period,” said Simashev.
NOTES: Kucherov is one of 11 players born outside North America who currently holds a franchise record for career points. … Simashev’s two goals marked the first time a Mammoth player has scored their first two NHL goals in the same game. … Point tied Vincent Lecavalier (112) for the second-most power-play goals in Lightning history, behind Stamkos (214). He also passed Brad Richards (213) for the sixth-most power-play points in franchise history.