Kochetkov wins seventh straight start, Hurricanes shut out Blues

Kotkaniemi made it 2-0 at 5:05 after the Hurricanes came out with the puck in the left corner and he and Jordan Martinook worked a give-and-go to the slot for the quick finish inside the right post.

“Besides my turnover there that led to their breakaway, I think we started pretty well (in the second),” Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers said. “When we play the right way and get skating and get pucks out, get pucks in, I know it’s all the cliches but when we do that the right way and play for each other, we’re a really good team and we create a lot of zone time that way. I think we did that really well.”

Logan Stankoven’s fourth goal in three games made it 3-0 at 13:35, a breakaway sprung by Jarvis from the defensive zone and ensuing snap shot to the short side past Hofer.

“We came out of that (penalty kill) right after that and we get a goal,” Brind’Amour said. “What a great play by ‘Jars’ up to ‘Stanks.’ That was kind of the, I don’t want to say back-breaker, but that could have swung the game (if the Blues scored on the power play instead) for a couple minutes there.”

Ehlers made it 4-0 with a power-play goal at 4:30 of the third period after a loose puck from the slot was picked up by Aho, who fed Ehlers in the left circle with an empty side of the net to score.

“That third period, the way we played that -- yes we still gave up some chances, but we like that third period a lot better than the last one against Edmonton (a 6-5 shootout loss Thursday),” Ehlers said. “We did a lot of things right. They play a tight game, they don’t give you a lot, but we found ways to get the goals and ‘Koochy’ shut it down.”

The Blues had good opportunities at the start of the game with high-danger scoring chances from Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud, and a breakaway early in the second by Connor McMichael that Kochetkov made saves on.

“Right off the bat, I’m pretty sure we had a few good chances and even throughout the second, I think we had a breakaway, we had some good chances ourselves,” St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko said. “That’s just a part of it. We definitely had our chances, but just kind of got to build and learn, make sure that we continue to push forward.”