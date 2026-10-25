Sabres’ early struggles continue, have ‘got to remember it’s 60 minutes’

Buffalo has been outscored 18-7 in the second this season and has trailed entering the third in 10 of 11 games. The Sabres have managed to get at least one point in six of those games (3-4-3) because they’ve outscored opponents 12-4 in third periods, but needing to rally nearly every game is a lot to ask.

“I feel like we start strong and then we kind of feel good about the first period,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “We’ve got to remember it’s 60 minutes and we have to push every single shift and it's not going to be easy.”

It was another challenging night for Luukkonen, who allowed four goals on 34 shots. On the first goal, Tuch’s attempted centering pass deflected in off Sabres forward Tage Thompson’s stick at 16:10 of the first period to begin the Capitals’ comeback from an early two-goal deficit. Buffalo also had defensive breakdowns on Dylan Strome’s second goal of the game that gave Washington a 3-2 lead at 17:24 of the second and the overtime goal, on which Jack Quinn lost coverage on Tuch.

“There's not much you can ask for on the goals against tonight, and I think that's become a common theme is we've let him down,” Doan said. “I think everyone in this room knows that we've let ‘Upie’ down, and that's on us. I think there's a reason that this room and everyone here has faith in Upie. We've all seen it, and we all know how competitive he is, and how much he brings to the table for us, and I think we all owe him a huge apology right now.”

Trade rumors have hung over the Sabres and Luukkonen since the offseason, particularly those involving Connor Hellebuyck, a three-time winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie who requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. Although Luukkonen (3-3-3, 3.56 goals-against average, .866 save percentage) reportedly was assured by general manager Jarmo Kekalainen recently that he isn’t going to be traded, it would have been understandable if the rumors impacted his play.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff expressed hope after the morning skate Saturday that Hellebuyck being traded to the New Jersey Devils on Friday might lift some of the cloud of uncertainty off Luukkonen and the rest of the team.

“I said I don't spend a lot of time on it, but I think if you're a player, it weighs on your mind when your name has been out there and you probably have people asking you about it,” Ruff said. “So, you have to understand that part. I think we all understand it's part of the game, but it is a difficult part at times for individuals to deal with.”