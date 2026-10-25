There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Jets host Canadiens in Heritage Classic after Hellebuyck trade
Hughes returns to Vancouver with Wild for first time; Schaefer chasing Orr for second most in goals by teenage defenseman
© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images
Taking it outside
Get cozy and watch the Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens in a rustic Canadian cottage. Well, Princess Auto Stadium will be decorated to look like one, at least, for the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX), complete with a roaring fire. "Off Campus" star Ella Bright will host a special first intermission presented by Ticketmaster with musical performances by Remi Wolf, Wolf Parade, Feist and G Flip. The Canadiens (5-3-2) are 4-1-1 in their past six games. The Jets (4-3-3) traded goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, and two of the players they received in return -- goalie Nico Daws and center Dawson Mercer -- could debut outdoors.
Hughes returns to Vancouver
Quinn Hughes will return to his former home for the first time when the Minnesota Wild visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+). Hughes had 432 points (61 goals, 371 assists) in 459 games for the Canucks from his debut March 28, 2019, through his last game Dec. 11, 2025, and is their all-time leading scorer among defensemen. He won the 2024 Norris Trophy voted as the best at his position and was Canucks captain from Sept. 11, 2023, until he was traded to the Wild on Dec. 12, 2025. The 27-year-old has 67 points (seven goals, 60 assists) in 60 games for the Wild (7-3-2), including 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 12 games this season. In his only previous game against Vancouver (2-9-1), he had one assist in a 5-1 win in Minnesota on April 2.
Schaefer chasing Orr
Matthew Schaefer is one goal from passing Bobby Orr for the second most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history with the New York Islanders (5-3-2) visiting the Dallas Stars (6-3-1) at American Airlines Center (6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN). The 19-year-old has 24 goals in 92 games and can also pass Tim Connolly and John Tavares for third most by a teenage player in Islanders history. He has the entire season to catch Phil Housley (46) for most goals among teenage defensemen in NHL history.
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Bedard chasing DeBrincat
Connor Bedard needs one goal to pass Alex DeBrincat for the sixth most by a Chicago Blackhawks player age 21 or younger with the Florida Panthers coming to town (3 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS). The 21-year-old center has 77 goals in 223 games for Chicago (3-7-0), including two goals in four games this season after returning from offseason shoulder surgery. He has until the end of the season to climb the list topped by Jeremy Roenick (111). Carter Verhaeghe is expected to play his 500th game in the NHL. The 31-year-old forward played 52 games of his first and only season with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20 and has 352 points (169 goals, 183 assists) in 447 games since signing a two-year contract with the Panthers (5-4-2) on Oct. 9, 2020.
The great Nate
Nathan MacKinnon had four points (one goal, three assists) for the Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1) in a 6-3 win against the Lightning on Friday. If he has three assists against the Nashville Predators (3-3-4) at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT), it will be his 46th game with at least three. He’ll pass Joe Sakic, tie Peter Forsberg for second and come within one game of Peter Stastny for first in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. The 31-year-old has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 11 games this season, fourth in the NHL. Predators center Steven Stamkos has 244 power-play goals in his NHL career and needs two to tie Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history.
The schedule
Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)
New York Islanders at Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN)
Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)
Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+)