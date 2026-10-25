NHL On Tap: Jets host Canadiens in Heritage Classic after Hellebuyck trade

Hughes returns to Vancouver

Quinn Hughes will return to his former home for the first time when the Minnesota Wild visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+). Hughes had 432 points (61 goals, 371 assists) in 459 games for the Canucks from his debut March 28, 2019, through his last game Dec. 11, 2025, and is their all-time leading scorer among defensemen. He won the 2024 Norris Trophy voted as the best at his position and was Canucks captain from Sept. 11, 2023, until he was traded to the Wild on Dec. 12, 2025. The 27-year-old has 67 points (seven goals, 60 assists) in 60 games for the Wild (7-3-2), including 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 12 games this season. In his only previous game against Vancouver (2-9-1), he had one assist in a 5-1 win in Minnesota on April 2.

Schaefer chasing Orr

Matthew Schaefer is one goal from passing Bobby Orr for the second most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history with the New York Islanders (5-3-2) visiting the Dallas Stars (6-3-1) at American Airlines Center (6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN). The 19-year-old has 24 goals in 92 games and can also pass Tim Connolly and John Tavares for third most by a teenage player in Islanders history. He has the entire season to catch Phil Housley (46) for most goals among teenage defensemen in NHL history.