Jets, Canadiens to face off in Heritage Classic seeking ‘important two points’

For Jets coach Scott Arniel, a former Winnipeg player, it served as a reminder of the recent glory days. He watched from coaching benches across the NHL as Jets teams had success in the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs, reaching the Western Conference Final in 2018. Two seasons ago, in Arniel’s first season as coach, Winnipeg won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the League.

“Seeing the (alumni) today downtown, it's part of the history,” he said Saturday. “Seeing those guys that have been a part and then us going into these outdoor games, just carrying on that tradition of that Winnipeg Jet style of play. How we go about in this province, in this city, representing.

“These games, they're awesome in the sense of being able to have your family here today, and being out on the ice, being a part of watching what we do and being around the guys in the room. Tomorrow, though, is about two points.”

The two points are vital with each team 10 games deep into the season.

Winnipeg (4-3-3) has lost four straight (0-2-2), each by a goal, and wants to get its game in order before the behemoths in the Central Division and the Western Conference pull too far away.

“You know, we're in a real tough division,” Arniel said. “Once that puck drops, it's life, and it's not an exhibition anymore, it's real hockey. They're an important two points and that pretty much will be the message to the guys.”

Montreal was dealt a tough blow during the week when forward Nick Suzuki sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Canadiens captain did not play in a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, the first game he has missed in his NHL career, ending a a streak of 546 games.

The Canadiens (5-3-2) are 2-1-1 in their past four and will be without their No. 1 center for 2-4 weeks. If they aren’t careful, things could go sideways quickly for a team that had big expectations this season.

They would like to bank these two points, considering the stage and the growing losses to the roster. The Canadiens were already without forward Ivan Demidov because of a lower-body injury.

Plus, it’s just cool to win on the big stage, especially away from home, forward Juraj Slafkovsky said.

“We want to win every game and that’s the goal every time,” Slafkovsky said. “But I feel if you win games like this, it’s a little more fun, you enjoy the win a little bit more because it’s something special that you don’t get to do every year.”