Heritage Classic blog: Jake Evans

Canadiens forward discusses adjustments to playing on outdoor rink

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© Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images

By Jake Evans / Special to NHL.com

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is keeping his own blog through the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

In his second entry, Evans discusses getting an opportunity to practice on the outdoor rink and the chance to share the experience with his family.

The stadium looks great and everyone got really excited when we were getting here.  

It looks like it’s going to be an awesome environment, and just getting on the ice is a little bit different, just the way you’re seeing things. It’s a completely different surrounding out there, and it was nice to get a feel for it.

I’m assuming we’re going to talk about how we’re going to approach the game tomorrow, but I think everybody got the idea today that we’ll probably have to keep things simple at least to start, until you really feel confident out there to make more plays. But to start it’ll be a lot simpler.

I definitely found the depth perception was different and the ice was pretty good today, but who knows how it will be tomorrow. But that’s just the unknown of the outdoors. That’s what we’ll figure out.

We were trying to get a feel for the rink today. The surroundings were a little different and they were a little bit uncomfortable at the beginning, but I thought we looked good in practice.

I didn’t notice anything different about the boards, it was just the depth perception, because you’re seeing 100 yards of nothing behind the net, and I didn’t think that was a thing until now. I don’t know what it is, but there’s something going on that I haven’t figured out yet.

I think the game is going to be a really cool experience. Not many guys can say they played in an outdoor game in a packed stadium.

The last time I skated outdoors, I think we had an outdoor practice last year and that was a lot colder than it was today, so I think this one will be better.

I didn’t get a chance to play in an outdoor game in college (Notre Dame), but they played one the year after I was there. I was in Laval (of the American Hockey League) then and I was pretty disappointed they were doing that right after I left.

Tonight was fun. My kids are here, and so is my mom, wife, brother-in-law and sister. I got the kids on the ice, but it was past their bedtime.

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