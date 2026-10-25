Canadiens focused on ‘collective game’ without Suzuki for Heritage Classic

Forward Oliver Kapanen is again expected to move into the role of top line center between Slafkovsky and left wing Cole Caufield against Winnipeg.

Kapanen missed the first seven games of the season because of a lower-body injury and is still looking for his first point going into his fourth game.

“Of course we have to adapt a little bit,” Kapanen said. “I played with ‘Slav’ last year and I never played with Cole before. Of course, there are some new things, but I’m just going to try and play my game and be good at both ends and do the best I can.”

Kapanen had 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in 82 games for Montreal last season. The 23-year-old was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (No. 64) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“He’s been great; you can place him anywhere throughout the lineup,” Caufield said. “I thought he did a good job last game. I thought we were able to create some chances. When you put a new guy on a line like that, it might take a little bit of time, but I thought we played pretty well.”

Montreal was able to hold the lead against Chicago, which is something it has struggled doing early this season.

The Canadiens are 1-2-1 after scoring first this season. They gave up the first goal against Chicago before scoring three straight and sealing the victory with an empty-net goal.

“I think we all knew that we played pretty good as a team, we played as a collective, team-wise,” Kapanen said. “We have lost games in one period and haven’t finished games like we wanted, but all knew we have it in the locker room and we have to trust the game and the results are going to be there for sure.”