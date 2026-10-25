NHL Foundation, Hockey in New Jersey host girls youth hockey clinic

Organization donates $50K, brings in PWHL stars, NHL alum, to help grow game

Hockey NJ 1 -- main

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. – Cheers of excitement filled the air at Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark on Saturday, as 30 young girls suited up for a youth hockey clinic put on by Hockey in New Jersey in coordination with the NHL Foundation.

Led in part by Olympic gold medalist Haley Skarupa, the clinic gave youth players an opportunity to hit the ice and learn from some of the top names in women’s hockey. Skarupa, who serves as an ambassador for the NHL Foundation, saw the clinic as a way to emphasize the importance of community and camaraderie in the sport of hockey.

"It's amazing,” Skarupa told NHL.com. "That’s why we do it. We love playing hockey. My hockey career was amazing and now it’s all about the next generation and getting them to love the game just like we did.

"And if there’s a couple things that they take away on the ice, great, but it’s mostly just getting out there and having fun," she added.

Hockey NJ 3-- Haley Skarupa

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Skarupa was one of a handful of professional women’s hockey players leading the workout for youth hockey players aged between 6-16 years old. Joining her as a coach was New York Sirens forward Elle Hartje, who works with Hockey in New Jersey as an ambassador.

"We always talk about giving back to the next generation, but they really give a lot to me too,” Hartje said. "It’s so much fun to be here on a Saturday morning and see that they’re choosing to show up. They put a smile on my face as much as I do to them.”

The young girls spent about an hour on the ice, running drills and playing short exhibition games to help expand and fine-tune their hockey skills.

"To me, it’s a dream come true,” said Yamila, a 15-year-old participant at the clinic. "Hockey is a sport that I’ve always loved and being able to inspire other girls and be a role model for them is something I really appreciate and am grateful for.”

Also joining the youth players on the ice was New Jersey Devils alum and two-time Stanley Cup champion Grant Marshall, bringing even more hockey expertise to the clinic.

"It’s very special,” Marshall said. "These kids love it. To see the smile on their faces, they just want to be better and better.

"It’s just about having fun,” he added. "They’re all adorable and they work hard. It’s really fun to watch.”

Hockey NJ 2 -- Grant Marshall

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

After the clinic was wrapped, executives from the NHL Foundation gathered the group at center ice and announced that the organization will be donating $50,000, as well as 100 iPads and 25 Apple Watches, to help support Hockey in New Jersey.

"Overall, this is about growing the game and helping communities that might not be familiar with the sport get comfortable on the ice and feel the excitement of playing hockey,” said Corey Blay, a board member at the NHL Foundation. "So we want to be able to do this all across the country and we’re excited to do that today in New Jersey.”

"The NHL Foundation and Hockey New Jersey work really well in tandem because they both have the same goal: allowing anyone who wants the opportunity to play hockey to play hockey,” said Hartje. "The NHL Foundation’s support of Hockey New Jersey is really awesome.”

In addition to the support for the clinic, the NHL Foundation invited all participants to the New Jersey Devils game later that afternoon at nearby Prudential Center. The players were introduced on the big screen during the game and enjoyed a riveting 3-1 win for the Devils against the LA Kings.

"That’s how you build excitement,” said Blay. "Being able to take something that is particular here, which is (working with them) one-on-one, then taking them to the next space and showing them the whole game with all the players and the lights and the action, it gives them excitement to continue going on. That’s the business that we’re in here with the Foundation."

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