NHL Foundation, Hockey in New Jersey host girls youth hockey clinic

NEWARK, N.J. – Cheers of excitement filled the air at Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark on Saturday, as 30 young girls suited up for a youth hockey clinic put on by Hockey in New Jersey in coordination with the NHL Foundation.

Led in part by Olympic gold medalist Haley Skarupa, the clinic gave youth players an opportunity to hit the ice and learn from some of the top names in women’s hockey. Skarupa, who serves as an ambassador for the NHL Foundation, saw the clinic as a way to emphasize the importance of community and camaraderie in the sport of hockey.

"It's amazing,” Skarupa told NHL.com. "That’s why we do it. We love playing hockey. My hockey career was amazing and now it’s all about the next generation and getting them to love the game just like we did.

"And if there’s a couple things that they take away on the ice, great, but it’s mostly just getting out there and having fun," she added.