Tuch scores twice against former team, lifts Capitals past Sabres in OT

Tuch, who is from nearby Syracuse, New York, played the past five seasons with Buffalo before being acquired by Washington on June 26 in a sign-and-trade deal that netted him an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million average annual value).

“I loved playing for the Sabres, and I think everyone knows that,” Tuch said. “And when you play against your former team -- I’ve done it a couple of times before -- you always want to score and to be able to get the game-winner was pretty special.”

Strome had two goals and an assist for the Capitals (6-4-0), who have won three of four. Jordan Kyrou and Jakob Chychrun each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves.

“I thought he was the best player out there tonight,” Tuch said of Strome. “I thought he was unbelievable and it’s easy to play with a guy like that. Always got his head up, so much poise, always looking for the next play.”

Jack Quinn, Josh Doan and Noah Ostlund scored for the Sabres (4-4-3), who have lost three in a row and four of five (1-1-3), and travel to California for three games beginning Tuesday at the Sharks. Luukkonen made 30 saves.

“Yeah, we got one point today, and now we're going to Cali,” defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said. “It's going to be fun, and we just got to keep working. And I'm sure it will get better here.”

Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the first period when he received a pass at the left wall from Olen Zellweger, skated to the net and lifted a shot past Lindgren.

Doan extended it to 2-0 at 10:36. Ryan McLeod intercepted Chychrun’s pass behind the goal and passed to Doan, who scored on a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

“I personally did not like my start at all,” Lindgren said. “First two goals, felt like I kind of dug the team a little bit of a hole and really appreciate the team’s effort in front of me. Just kept on working, kept on fighting.”