SEATTLE — Blake Coleman scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Coleman scores twice for Wild in win against Kraken
Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek each has goal, assist for Minnesota
“We wanted to come into the game and play determined, which I thought we did, play disciplined, and have good details in our game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we did that throughout the lineup, so it was nice to get back in the win column here for us.”
Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and an assist for the Wild (7-3-2), who had lost their previous two (0-1-1) to start a five-game road trip. Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves.
Berkly Catton scored for the Kraken (7-4-1), who had won their previous two and had points in six of their past seven (5-1-1). Joey Daccord made 31 saves.
“(Minnesota) played very well,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “They played a solid team game. They were up, they made sure they had people back. It was tough to penetrate a little bit, and in order to do that, you’ve got to win a few more battles. But give them give them credit. They played a pretty sound, solid hockey game.”
Kaprizov made it 1-0 on a breakaway 26 seconds into the first period, skating through the left circle past Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn and cutting across in front of the net to chip in a backhand.
“It was a very untraditional forecheck,” Dunn said. “I know they’re going to take off, and I need to be more aware and be that safety for our guys.”
Catton tied it 1-1 at 10:13, one second after a Seattle power-play ended, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play from Brandon Montour and Kaapo Kakko. Catton’s wrist shot hit Wallstedt’s shoulder, then went off the post and in.
“That was something we talk about with ‘Monty.’ They have the pressure all the time, and there might be some time down low and closer to the net, and that's where I am on the power play,” Kakko said. “And that's a nice pass by him. And I knew Berkly is coming down also, and then, just find him. So that was the play.”
Coleman made it 2-1 on a breakaway at 2:11 of the second period, 11 seconds after his penalty ended. Coleman took advantage of a bad Seattle change, and defenseman Matt Kiersted sprung him with a stretch pass. Coleman scored with a snap shot off the right post and in.
“Heads-up play by ‘Kiers,’” Coleman said. “It’s nice to get a bounce there, and yeah, I thought the team played really well, especially in the second period, third, I thought we did really well in that game.”
Olli Maatta pushed it to 3-1 with a wrist shot from the point through traffic and past Daccord’s glove at at 11:33.
“I thought we did a better job of managing those pucks better in the second and got to our game a little bit more, particularly in the offensive zone,” Hynes said.
Eriksson Ek scored 1:27 later at 13:00 to make it 4-1, winning a race to Matt Boldy’s rebound. Eriksson Ek partially fanned on the puck, but it popped over Daccord and floated over the goal line.
“I thought the fourth goal really hurt,” Lambert said. “It was just a short rebound there (from Daccord), especially after he had played very well during the penalty kill. But at the end of the day, we have to generate a little bit more offensively.”
Coleman added an empty-net goal at 16:24 of the third period for the 5-1 final.
“I thought we had some good looks as a line,” Coleman said. “I thought (Michael McCarron) played real well, Bobby (Brink) had good jump today. Trying to build a little chemistry as we go and get some more chances, but overall, as a line and as a team, we did a good job of playing in the O-zone and getting some good looks.”
NOTES: Kaprizov is tied with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL goals lead with 12. … Catton extended his point streak to four games (five points; one goal, four assists). … Minnesota has won six straight against Seattle and has points in its past seven games against the Kraken (6-0-1) dating back to Oct. 12, 2024. … Hughes’ assist gave him 499 career points, and he has points in 10 of Minnesota’s 12 games this season. … Seattle forward Jared McCann was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Saturday. Lambert said his timeline will be “a bit.”