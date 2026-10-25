Coleman scores twice for Wild in win against Kraken

Catton tied it 1-1 at 10:13, one second after a Seattle power-play ended, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play from Brandon Montour and Kaapo Kakko. Catton’s wrist shot hit Wallstedt’s shoulder, then went off the post and in.

“That was something we talk about with ‘Monty.’ They have the pressure all the time, and there might be some time down low and closer to the net, and that's where I am on the power play,” Kakko said. “And that's a nice pass by him. And I knew Berkly is coming down also, and then, just find him. So that was the play.”

Coleman made it 2-1 on a breakaway at 2:11 of the second period, 11 seconds after his penalty ended. Coleman took advantage of a bad Seattle change, and defenseman Matt Kiersted sprung him with a stretch pass. Coleman scored with a snap shot off the right post and in.

“Heads-up play by ‘Kiers,’” Coleman said. “It’s nice to get a bounce there, and yeah, I thought the team played really well, especially in the second period, third, I thought we did really well in that game.”

Olli Maatta pushed it to 3-1 with a wrist shot from the point through traffic and past Daccord’s glove at at 11:33.

“I thought we did a better job of managing those pucks better in the second and got to our game a little bit more, particularly in the offensive zone,” Hynes said.

Eriksson Ek scored 1:27 later at 13:00 to make it 4-1, winning a race to Matt Boldy’s rebound. Eriksson Ek partially fanned on the puck, but it popped over Daccord and floated over the goal line.

“I thought the fourth goal really hurt,” Lambert said. “It was just a short rebound there (from Daccord), especially after he had played very well during the penalty kill. But at the end of the day, we have to generate a little bit more offensively.”