Jets get ‘relief’ with Hellebuyck trade, begin new era at Heritage Classic

They will play the Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX) without goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Friday for forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goalie Nico Daws, prospect Alexander Command and two draft picks.

After refusing to report to training camp following an offseason trade request that became public on Aug. 27, Hellebuyck had been suspended by the Jets.

The trade ended four months of soap opera. It was a topic that dominated conversations in Winnipeg and hounded the players wherever they went.

“I think relief, just having clarity on the situation,” Jets captain Adam Lowry said. “There has been a cloud hanging over our heads. We’ve said all along, ‘Helle’ is a good friend of ours. To see the situation resolved, to see him back playing and going to an organization he wanted to go to and to get back the pieces we got back … it’s nice that we can look forward and don’t have to keep talking about it.”

Now that the talking is finished, the Jets are better for it, they say.

“There was lots of noise, lots of distractions, but we didn't let it come in the room and they stayed focused on what their job was and now it's time to turn the page,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “We welcome all the guys that we got from New Jersey and we are excited to have them, excited to get going, and and moving forward.”

That starts in a tentpole game on national television across North America.

“I think you know we're all so excited to play in this game,” veteran forward Mark Scheifele said. “It’s such a fantastic city to be a part of, especially for an outdoor game. Honestly, it's going to be fun.

“We're all very excited to get going. Busy last couple of days, but you know once it gets to game time, then you know then the fun starts.”