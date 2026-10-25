Hughes unsure of how he’ll be received in first trip to Vancouver with Wild

Will return Sunday after trade last season, remains Canucks’ all-time leading scorer among defensemen

Quinn Hughes MIN

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Quinn Hughes is looking forward to returning to Vancouver, while hinting he could stay in Minnesota.

The former Vancouver Canucks captain will visit his old home for the first time when the Minnesota Wild play at Rogers Arena on Sunday (10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+).

“I don’t know what to expect too much tomorrow, but I’m going to face that when it comes,” the defenseman said Saturday before the Wild's 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken. “But whether I’m booed or whatnot, that won’t change how I feel about that place and how grateful I am for the experiences I’ve had there.”

Hughes, who went to Minnesota via trade Dec. 12, 2025, is in the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on Oct. 1, 2021. The 27-year-old has been eligible to sign a new contract with the Wild since July 1.

“I’m really enjoying it right now and just taking my time, and we’ll see where it goes,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if something happens soon.”

The Canucks selected Hughes with the No. 7 pick of the 2018 NHL Draft. He had 432 points (61 goals, 371 assists) in 459 games for them from his debut March 28, 2019, through his last game Dec. 11, 2025, and is their all-time leading scorer among defensemen.

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He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2023-24, when he led the League at his position and set a career high with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games. Hughes was Canucks captain from Sept. 11, 2023, until he was traded.

“I was really lucky to start my career there, and just being in a Canadian market was a really special thing for me,” Hughes said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity and 6 1/2 years there.

“A lot of the reasons I’m the person I am and the player I am is because of the experiences I had in Vancouver, and the organization was always amazing, starting with ownership and (senior adviser and former president of hockey operations) Jim Rutherford, (former general manager) Jim Benning, all the coaches I’ve had there, my teammates.

“So, a lot of people there allowed me to flourish and grow. However I’m going to be received tomorrow, (I can) look back and be grateful and appreciative of the experiences I had.”

Hughes compared playing for the Canucks to playing for the New York Yankees, while pointing out Vancouver does not have a team in Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association or the National Football League.

“In Vancouver, it’s just the Canucks, and that’s a special thing and definitely brings its highs and its lows obviously with so many eyes on you,” he said. “But for the most part, I really, really enjoyed that and just going to the game and feeling the buzz in the city, knowing that’s the only thing going on in the city that night.”

Asked how he wanted to be remembered in Vancouver, he paused for a moment before answering.

“I feel like at this point, a little bit of that’s out of my control,” he said. “I play for the Wild now. How I’m remembered is how I’m going to be remembered. I felt like I gave it my all, played some really good hockey there.”

Hughes has 67 points (seven goals, 60 assists) in 60 games for the Wild, including 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 12 games this season. In his only previous game against Vancouver, he had one assist in a 5-2 win in Minnesota on April 2.

Michael Russo on the latest with the Wild

He said when coach John Hynes and associate Jack Capuano load him up with forwards Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov, it’s “probably the most fun hockey I’ve ever played.”

“I’m excited right now,” Hughes said. “My two feet are planted here in Minnesota. Something could happen soon (with a contract). I’m not really too sure. But I’m really enjoying playing here. …

“There’s a lot of things that are set up nicely for me to have success individually, and as a team, I think we’ve got a great team. The first thing is, you want to get in the playoffs, but I would think we have a chance to win this year.”

Hughes saw how friend and Team USA teammate Brady Tkachuk was received Wednesday when he returned to Ottawa with the Florida Panthers.

Tkachuk spent eight seasons with the Ottawa Senators, the last five as captain, before asking for a trade after last season and joining his brother, Matthew, in Florida on June 21. The fans booed Brady and chanted at him throughout the game Wednesday. Although he scored the first goal of the game for the Panthers, the Senators won 5-1.

“Say what you want about Brady,” Hughes said. “I’ve known him since he was 8, 9 years old. I would say that he gave it his all. Whether that was good enough or not, that’s up to other people.

“I think that every time he steps on the ice, he was competitive and tried his best and tried to represent the Senators with class, and I think that he handled the situation well.

“Obviously, I’m sure he wanted to win the game, but it went down the way it went down. That’s the beautiful part about being in a Canadian market -- the passion and what it means to the people.”

Canucks forward Brock Boeser hopes Hughes doesn’t receive a similar reception Sunday.

"I don't know. I mean, it's tough timing that the Ottawa thing just happened, but I personally think he should get a good welcome back,” Boeser said. “I mean, he gave it his all, and just because he wants to try and play somewhere else, I feel you shouldn't hold it over his head. He gave it his all every time he was in a Canucks uniform, and that means a lot.

“I think there should be a good tribute for him. Every time he came to the rink, he gave it his all, and he showed that each and every night competing. He's one competitive guy, and he gave it his all every time he was on the ice in a Canucks uniform. He's one of my best buddies, so I don't hold it over him for leaving. Everyone has their own path and their own journey, and you know that's the path he chose.”

NHL.com independent correspondents Darren Brown and Kevin Woodley contributed to this report

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