Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: McCann out 10 weeks for Kraken
Perron not ready to make Stars debut; Mangiapane back for Blackhawks
© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images
Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann will be out 10 weeks because of a lower-body injury and has been placed on injured reserve, the Kraken announced Sunday. The forward was injured during a 5-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday and missed a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. McCann has eight points (three goals, five assists) and is plus-5 in 11 games this season. Seattle recalled forward Jani Nyman from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Dallas Stars
David Perron did not make his Stars debut in Dallas' 6-3 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday. The 38-year-old forward has been practicing with the team since signing a one-year contract Oct. 16. … Forward Radek Faksa (lower body) was unavailable after he left in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Sam Steel (undisclosed) was also out; the forward was given an injection as part of treatment Friday. Forwards Dylan Hryckowian and Matthew Seminoff were recalled from Texas of the AHL.
Chicago Blackhawks
Andrew Mangiapane returned from a lower-body injury for the Blackhawks on Sunday and had an assist in 8:46 of ice time in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. The forward was injured in Chicago’s season opener, a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 30. … Bowen Byram (upper body) missed his fourth straight game; the defenseman practiced Saturday in a noncontact jersey for the first time since sustaining an injury on Oct. 13, when he logged 24:37 of ice time in a 5-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has one assist in six games. “It’s good to see him on the ice and take part in a decent amount of practice, see how he does. I can’t really give any further timeline,” coach Jeff Blashill said.
Winnipeg Jets
Elias Salomonsson played 17:39 in his season debut for the Jets, a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. The 22-year-old defenseman had shoulder surgery in April; he had five points (one goal, four assists) in 32 games for the Jets last season. Salomonsson was a second-round pick (No. 55) by Winnipeg at the 2022 NHL Draft.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin (illness), Egor Chinakhov (lower body), Justin Brazeau (lower body) and Samuel Girard (lower body) practiced with the Penguins on Sunday, one day after each was unavailable for a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators. Malkin, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Saturday but did not play. Chinakhov, a forward, has missed Pittsburgh’s past two games. Brazeau wore a regular jersey Saturday morning, but the forward has yet to play this season after he was injured during a preseason game Sept. 21. Girard was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The defenseman has missed the past three games. “All the guys that were out with the bigger group today were all full contract,” coach Dan Muse said. “No status update other than it's another step for those guys." The Penguins don't play again until Thursday, when they host the Mammoth.
Los Angeles Kings
Quinton Byfield wore a noncontact jersey at Kings practice Sunday. The center has missed their past two games, including a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Byfield has two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games for Los Angeles, which visits the New York Rangers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS). “It’s a good sign to see Quinton out there today practicing with us,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “That’s a boost right there. He’s a big player for us, so hopefully he continues to make improvements.”
Utah Mammoth
John Marino (upper body) is week to week after initially being listed as day to day, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said before their 5-4 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The defenseman was a late scratch for a 5-4 victory against the Penguins on Oct. 19. Marino has five points (two goals, three assists) and is plus-5 in nine games while averaging 20:23 of ice time. Utah hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.