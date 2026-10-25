NHL Status Report: McCann out 10 weeks for Kraken

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin (illness), Egor Chinakhov (lower body), Justin Brazeau (lower body) and Samuel Girard (lower body) practiced with the Penguins on Sunday, one day after each was unavailable for a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators. Malkin, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Saturday but did not play. Chinakhov, a forward, has missed Pittsburgh’s past two games. Brazeau wore a regular jersey Saturday morning, but the forward has yet to play this season after he was injured during a preseason game Sept. 21. Girard was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The defenseman has missed the past three games. “All the guys that were out with the bigger group today were all full contract,” coach Dan Muse said. “No status update other than it's another step for those guys." The Penguins don't play again until Thursday, when they host the Mammoth.