Sutter’s son performs ceremonial puck drop during Flames 2004 team celebration

Calgary honors squad that won Western Conference championship

Chris Sutter puck drop

© Calgary Flames

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Calgary Flames celebrated 2004 with a little help from their biggest fan.

Chris Sutter, the son of former Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, performed the ceremonial puck drop alongside his father and other members of the 2004 squad before Calgary’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Mike Commodore, Dave Lowry, Craig Conroy, Robyn Regehr and Rhett Warrener joined the Sutters at center ice with their Flames jerseys.

Chris earned the loudest ovation and waved to the crowd as he walked out onto the ice.

He then dropped the puck between Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat and Flames forward Joel Farabee.

The Flames sported their 2004 era jerseys during the game to celebrate. Fans in attendance received green hard hats, which became the team award that season thanks to Conroy, to commemorate the night.

In 2004, Darryl coached the Flames to their last Western Conference championship. They were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games during the Stanley Cup Final.

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