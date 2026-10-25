Sutter’s son performs ceremonial puck drop during Flames 2004 team celebration

Mike Commodore, Dave Lowry, Craig Conroy, Robyn Regehr and Rhett Warrener joined the Sutters at center ice with their Flames jerseys.

Chris earned the loudest ovation and waved to the crowd as he walked out onto the ice.

He then dropped the puck between Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat and Flames forward Joel Farabee.

The Flames sported their 2004 era jerseys during the game to celebrate. Fans in attendance received green hard hats, which became the team award that season thanks to Conroy, to commemorate the night.

In 2004, Darryl coached the Flames to their last Western Conference championship. They were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games during the Stanley Cup Final.