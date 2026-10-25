Stolarz makes 30 saves, Maple Leafs slow down McDavid, Oilers

Troy Stecher pushed it to 3-0 at 6:23. After hitting Marchenko with a lead pass, Stecher followed up the play and took a return feed in the slot before beating Jarry short side.

"Obviously, it means a lot,” said Stecher, who played 79 regular-season games with the Oilers from 2024-25. “Played parts of three (seasons) here and a couple of long playoff runs with them, and a lot of friendships on the other side. So, it was nice to get one offensively, for sure.”

Draisaitl cut it to 3-1 during 4-on-4 play at 19:04. He took a drop pass from McDavid and scored blocker side through a screen from above the circles.

Nylander made it 4-1 at 5:59 of the third period when he one-timed a pass from Darren Raddysh at the left face-off dot for a power-play goal.

“They were just better than us,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “They were more competitive, they won more battles. ... They scored a big one when it counted to make it 4-1. We had a power play a couple times early in the game where if we get one there it maybe changes it, but they just beat us in every area today.”

Zack MacEwen extended it to 5-1 at 13:39. His initial shot on a rush was stopped by Jarry, but MacEwen batted the puck out of the air and over the shoulder of the goaltender.

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal with a one-timer off a pass from McDavid, who was behind the net, to make it 5-2 at 16:35.