Quick makes 24 saves, gets 2nd straight shutout for Rangers in win against Kraken 

Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for his second shutout in as many starts, and the New York Rangers ended the Seattle Kraken's four-game winning streak, 2-0 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday.
Quick stopped all 37 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 9. He has an active shutout streak of 128:05 dating to a relief appearance in a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 7.
"That's a testament to the way these guys are playing in front of me here," Quick said. "It's not an easy travel day [Saturday] coming across the country, time change and everything. We kept it simple. We were great defensively. We only took one penalty. We put ourselves in a great opportunity to defend well and win a game."
Zac Jones scored his first goal of the season, and Alexis Lafreniere got his seventh. Artemi Panarin had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (four goals, five assists). The Rangers (11-4-1) won their second straight game and third in four.
"I liked everything about the game," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I liked Jonathan's game, it was really good. I thought we were good defensively. We made good decisions with the puck. When it did come time to defend, I thought we were in the right place."
Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in his first start in five games since Nov. 5. He missed two games (Nov. 7 and 9) because of an accident that happened at home. He was the backup to Joey Daccord for the past two games.
The Kraken (9-9-1) were shutout for the fourth time this season; three of which have ended 2-0 in the second game of a back-to-back.
"You can play as good as any line any night, but if you're not contributing then it's a bit of a waste," Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson said. "We have to start finding the net here."
Quick hadn't posted shutouts in consecutive starts in more than 13 years, since he had three in a row with the Los Angeles Kings early in the 2011-12 season (Oct. 18-22).
He has 397 NHL wins, 15th in NHL history and most all-time by U.S. born goalies. His 62 shutouts are 18th all-time.
"Obviously, you're honored to have those numbers," Quick said. "At the end of the day as a goalie you're very dependent on your team in front of you. All those numbers really mean is I've played with some great players, teams that value winning more than anything. I consider myself very grateful and lucky to have played with all those guys throughout the course of my career."
Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 17:30 of the second period, scoring a backdoor tap-in off a centering pass from Panarin along the left-side boards.
Panarin cut off the Kraken's slow clearing attempt on the wall and sifted a pass through the slot to Lafreniere, who was open at the right post. All Lafreniere had to do was keep his stick down on the ice to redirect the puck past Grubauer.
"That's his game," Laviolette said of Panarin. "He doesn't even have to move much sometimes to get people to back off. He seems to find the time and space he needs to offensively to make things happen."
Brandon Tanev had a breakaway less than two minutes later, but K'Andre Miller came from behind the Kraken forward and made a strong defensive play on the backcheck at 19:20, knocking the puck away before he got a chance to shoot or make a move on Quick.
"I knew I still had him," Miller said. "Obviously it didn't really look like that, but I knew in the back of my head I still had him."
Quick previously kept it 0-0 with a save on Jaden Schwartz's wraparound attempt at 5:01, followed by a right pad stop on Stephenson's shot from the left post off an end-wall rebound at 14:13.
Jones extended the Rangers' lead to 2-0 at 2:58 of the third period, scoring off the rush with a shot from the left face-off circle that squeezed through Grubauer, trickling in under his left arm.
"It's a good Rangers team and we played them nose-to-nose for most of the game," Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. "They had some opportunities for sure and we fought back and had opportunities, forced their goalie into making some great saves. I thought maybe after the second goal went in there was a little dip."
To that end, with New York ahead by two, Seattle managed only six shots on goal the rest of the game, two with Grubauer pulled for the extra skater, but none in the final 2:17.
"I like the fact that we just stayed with it," Laviolette said, "disciplined with the puck and disciplined with the defense."
NOTES: The Rangers are 10-0-0 when scoring the first goal this season. … New York improved to 6-1-0 on the road. … The Rangers have allowed two goals or fewer in all 11 of their wins this season. … Quick improved to 4-0-0 with a 0.91 goals-against average and .970 save percentage. … Rangers forward Filip Chytil did not make the trip to Seattle and missed his first game with an upper-body injury he sustained Thursday. Jonny Brodzinski replaced him in the lineup. … Kraken forward Ben Meyers made his season debut and skated 8:21. He replaced Shane Wright, who played in each of Seattle's first 18 games before being a healthy scratch Sunday. … Kraken forward Jordan Eberle missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.