Quick makes 24 saves, gets 2nd straight shutout for Rangers in win against Kraken 

Quick stopped all 37 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 9. He has an active shutout streak of 128:05 dating to a relief appearance in a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 7.

"That's a testament to the way these guys are playing in front of me here," Quick said. "It's not an easy travel day [Saturday] coming across the country, time change and everything. We kept it simple. We were great defensively. We only took one penalty. We put ourselves in a great opportunity to defend well and win a game."

Zac Jones scored his first goal of the season, and Alexis Lafreniere got his seventh. Artemi Panarin had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (four goals, five assists). The Rangers (11-4-1) won their second straight game and third in four.

"I liked everything about the game," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I liked Jonathan's game, it was really good. I thought we were good defensively. We made good decisions with the puck. When it did come time to defend, I thought we were in the right place."