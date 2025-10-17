Matthews scores in OT, lifts Maple Leafs past Rangers

Matthews, who had two goals on Tuesday in a 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators, redirected a pass at the side of the net from William Nylander on a 2-on-1 for the game-winning goal.

Matthew Knies scored and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves for the Maple Leafs (3-2-0), who have won two in a row.

Juuso Parssinen scored and Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers (2-3-1), who had been shut out in each of their prior two games (1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday and 2-0 against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday).

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 11:48 of the first period when Knies redirected a shot from Nylander at the top of the goal crease on the power play. It was the first power play goal of the season for Toronto on its 10th opportunity. New York had been a perfect 10-for-10 on the penalty kill entering the game.

Stolarz kept it 1-0 at 17:39 when he reached across with his glove while sitting on the ice to stop Will Cuylle at the side of the net.

The Maple Leafs goalie made another excellent save at 16:53 of the second period when he slid across the goal crease to make a left pad save on Sam Carrick, who took a pass at the top of the goal crease on a 2-on-1 with Taylor Raddysh.

The Rangers tied it 1-1 at 4:51 of the third period when Parssinen deflected a shot from Braden Schneider in the slot. The goal was the Rangers' first in 170:39.

Stolarz kept it 1-1 at 16:47 when a shot from Matt Rempe in the slot knocked his mask off, and then made another left pad save on J.T. Miller at 16:50 before the play was stopped.