Palat has goal, assist in debut, Islanders stifle Rangers

The Islanders acquired the 34-year-old forward from the New Jersey Devils along with a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for forward Maxim Tsyplakov on Tuesday.

“I felt pretty good,” Palat said. “The system is pretty easy but there's still room for improvement. As I play more games, I will get more comfortable. I think for the first game, I thought we played well. And with (Bo) Horvat and (Emil) Heineman, I thought those guys helped me so much, and the whole team.”

Simon Holmstrom, who missed the 4-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday with an illness, had a goal and two assists for the Islanders (29-19-5), who will try to sweep the four-game season series on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and David Rittich made 14 saves.

Carson Soucy had two shots on goal in 16:38 of ice time in his Islanders debut. The Islanders sent the Rangers a 2026 third-round pick for the defenseman on Monday.

“I think the guys were excited to see these guys come in,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s nice to see Palat get a goal on the power play. It was a nice shot by him, but I thought both adjusted very well. Palat and Soucy, I felt like they played a solid game for us, for guys who didn’t have much time to understand or see our structure. You can tell they are good vets.”