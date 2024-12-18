Saros makes 25 saves, Predators shut out Rangers

Jonathan Marchessault scored to extended his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists), and Adam Wilsby got his first NHL goal for the Predators (9-17-6), who have won two of their past three games after losing eight straight.

Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers (15-15-1), who have lost five of six and are 3-11-0 in their past 14 games. Forward Artemi Panarin missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, while forward Kaapo Kakko returned after being a healthy scratch in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues Sunday. Defenseman Uhro Vaakanainen had one shot in 15:06 in his debut for the Rangers after he was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for former captain Jacob Trouba on Dec. 8.

Marchessault gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 13:37 of the first period. Filip Forsberg got the puck to Steven Stamkos, who made a backhanded pass to Marchessault for a tap-in at the right post on the rush.

Wilsby pushed it to 2-0 at 11:59 of the third period. He deked around Rangers forward Reilly Smith at the blue line, skated down the slot and beat Shesterkin with the wrist shot through traffic.