McDavid has 3 points, Oilers cruise past Rangers

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (11-9-2), who had gone 1-2-1 in their previous four games. Stuart Skinner made 32 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored twice, and Jonathan Quick made 34 saves for the Rangers (12-6-1), who lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Vasily Podkolzin scored his first goal of the season to put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 17:34 of the first period, on a give-and-go from Draisaitl into the slot, snapping it high glove side on Quick.

Darnell Nurse scored short-handed with nine seconds left in the first period to make it 2-0. He was left all alone in the high slot while Mattias Janmark skated around the net and dished it across for the put-away past Quick’s glove.

Nurse returned to the lineup after missing three games following an illegal check to the head from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves on Nov. 16.

The Oilers outshot the Rangers 21-9 in the first period.

Draisaitl made it 3-0 at 8:54 of the second period, on a 2-on-1 with a pass back from McDavid between the hashmarks that caught Quick sliding across his crease. It was Draisaitl’s third consecutive game with a goal.

Bouchard scored on a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Quick glove side to make it 4-0 at 11:58.

Panarin made it 4-1 at 15:02 when he sent a wrist shot from the left dot that bounced up off of Skinner’s pad, onto the shaft of his stick and into the net.

McDavid took a pass by Bouchard from the point across to the side of the net, redirecting it past Quick’s stick for a 5-1 lead at 5:49 of the third period.

McDavid made it 6-1 at 9:37, winding around a sliding Victor Mancini and deking in on Quick before raising the puck into open net.

Nurse turned the puck over and then had a wrist shot from the slot by Panarin deflect off of him and past Skinner for the 6-2 final at 16:29.