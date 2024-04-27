Rangers dominate special teams, push Capitals to brink in Game 3 victory 

It turned into the Rangers second short-handed game-winning goal in as many games.

K'Andre Miller scored short-handed at 16:52 of the second period in New York's 4-3 win in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Rangers scored eight short-handed goals in the regular season, tied for 10th in the League.

They had another 2-on-1 on that same penalty kill but didn't score on that one.

"We're pressuring," center Mika Zibanejad said. "Especially when it's off of rebounds and recoveries, I think we're doing a good job of winning those puck battles and getting those opportunities to go. When we get the chance, we usually just send it down and go change, but now we see that we have a chance. When you get a chance for a 2-on-1, you try to take it. Even if you don't score on the 2-on-1 or the opportunity, you take away momentum from their power play and give it our way. That's something we've been doing well."

Beyond the short-handed goal, the Rangers were simply superior to the Capitals' power play in all areas, from zone entries to retrievals to board battles. They allowed eight shots on goal and blocked seven shot attempts.

Ovechkin played 11:47 on the power play and managed two shots on goal.

"We were bringing some good pressure, making it hard on them on their entries," Trocheck said. "I think that was key in frustrating their power play, making it difficult for them to get into the zone. And 'Shesty' was obviously spectacular, obviously a big help."

Ah yes, Igor Shesterkin, he was darn good on the PK too. He made a save on a tough shot from Ovechkin at 19:23 of the first period.

"I just tried to be in front of the puck and stop the puck," Shesterkin said. "He made a really good shot and he just hit my hand."

His point-blank save on Tom Wilson from directly in front of the net at 3:41 of the third period preserved the 3-1 lead.

"It wasn't volume, but there was a couple big ones in there," coach Peter Laviolette said of Shesterkin’s timely saves.

The power play came through, too, with Trocheck and Zibanejad connecting for a pretty one to give the Rangers the 3-1 lead at 15:22 of the second period.

They ran a bit of a wheel give-and-go play through the left circle.

Zibanejad from the top dished the puck down to Trocheck at the bottom. He came back up top with it as Zibanejad took his place at the bottom. Trocheck gave it back to Zibanejad and cut through toward the slot. They locked eyes and Zibanejad found him with a pass. Trocheck one-timed it in.

"I'm just trying to get through the slot and see if he can see me, if he can find me, and if not just get into another set or stay net front," Trocheck said. "Basically, that's him finding me. I'm just skating through the middle of the ice and seeing if he can catch my tape."

Zibanejad's pass should have been knocked down. It wasn't. That's the difference in Game 3.

The Rangers were knocking everything down on their penalty kill and finding space up the ice for odd man rushes and a short-handed goal. The Capitals, on the other hand, were watching Zibanejad and Trocheck connect for a goal against their penalty kill.

"The PK did a great job, the power play did a great job," Goodrow said. "It was just kind of a solid game."

A solid special teams game. Normal for the Rangers, but not any less impressive or effective.

One more like it and it's onto the second round.