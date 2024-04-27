Shesterkin, Rangers push Capitals to brink with Game 3 win

WASHINGTON -- Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves, and the New York Rangers pushed the Washington Capitals to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Capital One Arena on Friday.
New York leads the best-of-7 series 3-0. Game 4 will be in Washington on Sunday.
“He’s been there for us all year,” forward Mika Zibanejad said of Shesterkin. “Just to see him play the way he did tonight was huge for us, and especially in the moments when they have their push.”
Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Zibanejad had two assists.
“I think we were able to capitalize on some of the opportunities that we got at pretty important times,” Kreider said. “I think we probably went to the box a few too many times, but the penalty kill did a great job and I think [Shesterkin] especially did a great job.”
John Carlson scored for the Capitals, who are the second wild card from the East. Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves for Washington, which has scored five goals in the series.
“We just really, really are struggling to just make that play,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “Just whatever it is, whether it’s shoot it in the back of the net when you’re in cold or whether it’s to make one, two, three, four passes. You see it on the power play big time.”
New York went 1-for-4 on the power play; Washington was 0-for-6 and allowed a short-handed goal.
“I think we can be on the same page a little more,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said of the power play. “At the end of the day we scored one goal 5-on-5, and the power play needs to help out.”
Carlson gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 5:34 of the first period when he received a pass from T.J. Oshie on the rush and scored on a wrist shot over Shesterkin’s shoulder from the high slot.
Kreider scored 34 seconds later to tie it 1-1 at 6:08, redirecting Zibanejad’s shot from the point.
“I think throughout the series so far they’ve come up with the big moments,” Carlson said, “whether that’s answering, whether that’s coming up with the next one, stuff like that. It’s disappointing and nothing we can do about the past now.”
Goodrow scored short-handed at 6:08 to put the Rangers ahead 2-1. Trocheck entered the zone 2-on-1 and passed across to Goodrow, who beat Lindgren with a low wrist shot from the slot.
It was New York’s second consecutive game with a short-handed goal.
"I think we like to play aggressively and we're always on our toes, not sitting back on our heels,” Goodrow said. “It seems as of late we've gotten a lot of chances and obviously that's a bonus. The first job is to kill it off, but obviously [defenseman K’Andre Miller] got a big goal for us last game and tonight we got another one. It's been doing well for us."
Shesterkin made a right pad save to rob Max Pacioretty in front at 8:58 of the second period to keep the score 2-1.
Trocheck extended it to 3-1 at 15:22 with a power-play goal, working a give-and-go with Zibanejad and scoring on a one-timer from the slot.
“I’m just trying to get through the slot, see if he can see me, if he can find me, and if not, then we kind of get in another set and stay netfront,” Trocheck said. “But, basically, that’s him that finds me.”
NOTES: Washington defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk left the game with an upper-body injury at 12:08 of the first period and did not return after he was checked into the end boards by New York forward Matt Rempe, who was penalized for interference. There was no update after the game. … Alex Ovechkin played 24:06 and had four shots on goal in his 150th NHL playoff game. … Kreider recorded his 67th career playoff point (42 goals, 25 assists in 110 postseason games) and tied Rod Gilbert (34 goals, 33 assists in 79 playoff games) for third place on the Rangers’ all-time playoff points list. … Shesterkin (16 playoff wins) tied John Davidson for fifth most in team history.
