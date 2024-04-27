Capitals vow to ‘give it our all’ following Game 3 loss to Rangers

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals are staring down a grim reality following a 3-1 loss to New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Capital One Arena on Friday.

For three frustrating games, the Rangers have had an answer for almost everything the Capitals have done, particularly on special teams. Now, the Capitals need to find a few answers of their own or they’ll be swept out of this best-of-7 series in Game 4 here Sunday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

“We’ve just got to keep keeping our head up and keep battling,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “We were down on the mat plenty of times this year. I love this group and we’re going to give it our all and freaking turn this thing around next game.”

Washington faced numerous times this season when it appeared it wouldn’t qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and responded each time. It needed to win its final three regular-season games to clinch the second wild card from the East.

But the Capitals face their toughest predicament yet against the Rangers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top team during the regular season. Only four teams in NHL history (4-202) have won a best-of-7 series after being down 3-0. The last to do it was the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 first round against the San Jose Sharks.

“It won’t change from what we’ve been through for the last two months, for the better part of coming back from the (All-Star) break,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “We’re not trying to win a series. We’re trying to win one hockey game, so that’s how we’ll prepare.”

As in a 4-3 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday, the Capitals’ biggest issue Friday was on special teams. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the power play and allowed a short-handed goal to Barclay Goodrow at 8:08 of the first period that gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead. It was the second straight game they gave up a short-handed goal that turned out to be the winning goal.

The Capitals also gave up a power-play goal to Vincent Trocheck at 15:22 of the second period that made it 3-1. The Rangers have scored three power-play goals and two short-handed goals in the past two games.

“It kind of [stinks] because we know exactly what we have to do out there, how they’re going to play,” Washington captain Alex Ovechkin said. “We have looks, but we still can't get the puck in.”