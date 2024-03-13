Shesterkin gets 2nd straight shutout, Rangers defeat Hurricanes

The shutout was the third of the season for Shesterkin, who made 26 saves in a 4-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. New York won 3-1 against the New Jersey Devils on Monday with Jonathan Quick in net.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Shesterkin said. “We did a great job. Well deserved.”

Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (39-20-6), whose three-game winning streak ended.

“The first period, we were not ready for what they threw at us,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “There’s a reason they’re one of the top teams and they showed it. In the third, we didn’t generate enough to really put the heat on them.”

Jake Guentzel made his Carolina debut after being traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The forward had one shot, two hits and one blocked shot in 15:12 of ice time. He had not played since Feb. 14 because of an upper-body injury.

“It just felt all right,” Guentzel said. “It’s a fast game. This team plays fast. You’ve got to make sure you’re at your top speed at all times. Definitely, I think there’s more.”

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead with eight seconds left in the first period when Fox fired a one-timer on a rebound that came off the right boards. His shot redirected off the left skate of Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei and through Kochetkov’s five-hole.

“I knew it was the end of the period,” Fox said. “You’re always looking to see if you can pinch in as the defenseman as the time winds down. I was kind of looking to maybe hit [Jack Roslovic], bank it off him or something [but] I got a good bounce off the D-man.”